Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger Are 'on Such Good Terms' After 'Ugly Divorce': 'He Really Owned Up to His Mistakes'
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's relationship might not have worked out, but at least they no longer hate each other.
The famous exes — who tied the knot in 1993 and finalized their divorce in 2002 — have reportedly come a long way since Basinger pulled the plug on their marriage more than two decades ago.
"It’s pretty wild to see how far Alec and Kim have come, for anyone that knows how ugly their divorce got and how ice cold they were for so many years after — it’s just amazing to see them now on such good terms," a source recently spilled to a news publication of The Getaway costars, who share 29-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.
According to the insider, Alec, whom the L.A. Confidential actress has described as not being "emotionally or mentally available" during their marriage, "worked very hard to earn Kim’s forgiveness."
"He really owned up to all his mistakes and admitted to her that pretty well everything that went wrong in their marriage was his fault,” the confidante confessed.
Plus, the exes will always be attached through their shared child — though Ireland has had a rocky relationship with her dad as a result of his split from her mom and a fight over custody.
"Obviously, the main thing tying them together is their daughter, Ireland, but they also go so far back, she knows so much of his history, his family, they have a shorthand, it’s really helpful for Alec to have Kim to talk to when he’s going through it," the source dished.
The insider claimed the Batman star is now someone Alec "can call in a crisis and nine times out of ten she can help him put things in perspective so he can calm down a little."
"It’s a two-way street, when Kim needs something, she can call on Alec and she’s also gotten close to Hilaria Baldwin," the confidante noted in reference to the Beetlejuice actor's wife, whom he married in 2012 and shares seven kids with: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María, 3, and Ilaria, 2.
"They’re not spending holidays together or having lunch dates, but they are a family unit, albeit an unconventional one," the source concluded.
Alec opened up about how his bond with his eldest child was deeply affected by the highly publicized disastrous split he experienced.
"I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything," Alec admitted during a recent episode of his family's new reality television show, The Baldwins.
The Rust star acknowledged how difficult the custody battle must have been for Ireland, who had only turned 7 the year her mom and dad's divorce was finalized.
"[It] went on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody," Alec explained. "One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland."
In Touch spoke to a source about Basinger and Baldwin.