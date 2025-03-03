Alec Baldwin Says His Relationship With His Daughter Ireland Was 'Negatively Impacted by My Divorce' From Kim Basinger: 'Really, Really Tough'

“I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything,” he said on the show. “[It] went on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody.”

Looking back, Alec described that period as “just insanity and really, really tough.”

“One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland,” Alec added.