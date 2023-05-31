Ireland Baldwin Snubs Dad Alec Baldwin in Sweet Message to Mom Kim Basinger After Welcoming Baby No. 1
Ireland Baldwin is taking a moment to thank those who have been there for her and boyfriend RAC after welcoming their first child together.
In a candid rant via Instagram on Monday, May 29, the famous offspring shared a message for "soon to be moms." After going on about her own internal thoughts and struggles during her pregnancy, she gushed over her support system — which didn't seem to include dad Alec Baldwin.
"My recovery has been smooth. I'm up and on my feet enjoying this weather and my time with family at home. I couldn't be more grateful for my partner's parents and my mom who visited," she penned in part, referring to Kim Basinger.
The new mama went on to praise RAC, writing: "My partner and I have taken this on together and we make an even better team than I imagined. I've never been more in love with him. I catch glimpses of the future father he's going to be and it makes me quite emotional."
Pointing out that their daughter, Holland, is the "luckiest girl to have him as a dad," Ireland admitted: "I don't know what I would do without him."
Ireland — who announced the arrival of her little girl earlier this month — subtly snubbing her dad comes on the heels of the troubled A-lister admitting that he "forgot" to include his eldest child in a post he shared of his seven children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.
In early May, the 30 Rock alum called his kids "Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times," adding: "I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be."
The post was in reference to the challenging aftermath of the fatal shooting on set of his film Rust in October 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a prop gun that contained live ammunition.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
His comments section was flooded with users pointing out that he forgot to mention his oldest child, as one wrote: “I’m sure your oldest is happy you left her out."
“He has so many babies now he forgot he had an adult daughter. So cringe," a second insisted, as another mentioned, "Feels like someone is missing 🤔🤔 how sad."