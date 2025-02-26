or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hilaria Baldwin
OK LogoNEWS

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria 'Chased' Donald Trump Impersonator 'Around the Block in Heels' After Actor Threatened to 'Snap' His Neck in Hostile Exchange

hilaria baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin 'chased' a comedian in NYC after a heated exchange erupted between him and her husband, Alec Baldwin.

By:

Feb. 26 2025, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin does not play around when it comes to her family.

On Monday, February 24, comedian and prankster Jason Scoop shared a wild video of his run-in with Alec Baldwin in New York City. Dressed as Donald Trump, Scoop taunted the actor while he unloaded luggage from his SUV, pushing his wife to the limit.

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin
Source: @jasonscoop/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin ran after a Donald Trump impersonator in high heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Scoop reported that the clip failed to capture Hilaria, 41, allegedly chasing him "around the block" in heels, in an attempt to seize his phone.

“I yelled at my cameraman, ‘Get this! Get this!’” Scoop recalled in an interview, frustrated that his friend didn’t capture the chaotic moment. “I was a little disappointed with him. He missed that opportunity.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jasonscoop/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Scoop — who also took shots at Hilaria’s accent and weight — claimed, “[She] was chasing me down the street in high heels trying to grab my phone.”

Hilaria reportedly got mad after Scoop mockingly offered Alec “a total pardon for murdering that woman,” referring to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the Rust set in 2021. Alec, who has insisted he never pulled the trigger and wasn’t aware the gun contained live rounds, was clearly not in the mood for jokes.

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin
Source: @jasonscoop/Instagram

The impersonator taunted Alec Baldwin while he was unloading luggage.

Article continues below advertisement

Struggling with a recent PTSD diagnosis, Alec attempted to stay composed, but his patience rapidly dwindled.

“You got a camera on me here? You realize my kids live in this building?” the 30 Rock star snapped before taking it up a notch. “I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your f------ neck in half and break your f------ neck right here. You know that, don’t you?”

Article continues below advertisement

“I want you to get out of here,” he said, threatening to “shove that camera up [Scoop’s] a--.”

Reflecting on the showdown in an interview with TMZ, Scoop admitted he was torn between going easy on Alec or not.

MORE ON:
Hilaria Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin
Source: @jasonscoop/Instagram

Alec Baldwin lost his temper and threatened to 'snap' the man’s neck.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was really debating, but then I remembered how he mocked mercilessly my man DJT for four years straight on SNL, so I’m like, you know what? Let’s go scorched earth. The people wanna see scorched earth," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Scoop admitted he became frightened by Alec's response.

“I don’t want to admit this, but yes, I did get a little nervous,” he confessed. “I’m a human being. He’s a scary man.”

Still, his comedian instincts kicked in.

“Half of my brain was like, ‘I got gold, baby!’ and the other half was like, ‘Is he really gonna kill me?’” he joked.

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin hilaria baldwin
Source: MEGA

A source said the couple was protecting their family’s privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

One day later, on Tuesday, February 25, a source close to the Baldwin family defended Alec’s reaction.

"[They] take the privacy and security of their children very seriously, and there's nothing more important to them than their family,” the insider told People. “This comedian saw this as an opportunity to gain notoriety and waited outside of his apartment building for Alec to come home, and while Alec was unloading his bag started screaming in his face. Alec asked him to leave multiple times. Did Alec lose his temper? Yes."

"But would any parent have lost their temper when a stranger was screaming with their kids just a few feet away? Yes," the insider concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.