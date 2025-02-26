Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria 'Chased' Donald Trump Impersonator 'Around the Block in Heels' After Actor Threatened to 'Snap' His Neck in Hostile Exchange
Hilaria Baldwin does not play around when it comes to her family.
On Monday, February 24, comedian and prankster Jason Scoop shared a wild video of his run-in with Alec Baldwin in New York City. Dressed as Donald Trump, Scoop taunted the actor while he unloaded luggage from his SUV, pushing his wife to the limit.
Scoop reported that the clip failed to capture Hilaria, 41, allegedly chasing him "around the block" in heels, in an attempt to seize his phone.
“I yelled at my cameraman, ‘Get this! Get this!’” Scoop recalled in an interview, frustrated that his friend didn’t capture the chaotic moment. “I was a little disappointed with him. He missed that opportunity.”
Scoop — who also took shots at Hilaria’s accent and weight — claimed, “[She] was chasing me down the street in high heels trying to grab my phone.”
Hilaria reportedly got mad after Scoop mockingly offered Alec “a total pardon for murdering that woman,” referring to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the Rust set in 2021. Alec, who has insisted he never pulled the trigger and wasn’t aware the gun contained live rounds, was clearly not in the mood for jokes.
Struggling with a recent PTSD diagnosis, Alec attempted to stay composed, but his patience rapidly dwindled.
“You got a camera on me here? You realize my kids live in this building?” the 30 Rock star snapped before taking it up a notch. “I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your f------ neck in half and break your f------ neck right here. You know that, don’t you?”
“I want you to get out of here,” he said, threatening to “shove that camera up [Scoop’s] a--.”
Reflecting on the showdown in an interview with TMZ, Scoop admitted he was torn between going easy on Alec or not.
- Alec Baldwin Spotted Looking 'Sullen' At Dinner With Wife Hilaria As Duo Returns To NYC Following Tragic Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins
- Ex-President Donald Trump Outrageously Suggests 'Troubled' Alec Baldwin Purposely 'Loaded' Gun That Killed 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
- Donald Trump Spokesperson Blasts Accusations Ex-President Blew Off His Grandson: 'Fantasy Story!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I was really debating, but then I remembered how he mocked mercilessly my man DJT for four years straight on SNL, so I’m like, you know what? Let’s go scorched earth. The people wanna see scorched earth," he said.
Scoop admitted he became frightened by Alec's response.
“I don’t want to admit this, but yes, I did get a little nervous,” he confessed. “I’m a human being. He’s a scary man.”
Still, his comedian instincts kicked in.
“Half of my brain was like, ‘I got gold, baby!’ and the other half was like, ‘Is he really gonna kill me?’” he joked.
One day later, on Tuesday, February 25, a source close to the Baldwin family defended Alec’s reaction.
"[They] take the privacy and security of their children very seriously, and there's nothing more important to them than their family,” the insider told People. “This comedian saw this as an opportunity to gain notoriety and waited outside of his apartment building for Alec to come home, and while Alec was unloading his bag started screaming in his face. Alec asked him to leave multiple times. Did Alec lose his temper? Yes."
"But would any parent have lost their temper when a stranger was screaming with their kids just a few feet away? Yes," the insider concluded.