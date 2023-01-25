Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
"Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."
Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. (Assistant Director David Hall, who was partially responsible for assuring set safety, also agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.)
If convicted, Baldwin could face up to five years in prison.
"The very thought of serving time in prison makes him and Hilaria sick to their stomachs," the source added of Baldwin and his wife, 39. "They can’t even imagine that scenario and are telling each other there’s no way on earth this can ultimately happen."
After the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced the charges on Thursday, January 19, Baldwin's attorney vowed to fight the prosecutors' decision.
"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas said in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."
Baldwin has vehemently denied that he pulled the trigger on the prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust ever since the tragic incident.
And while Baldwin's fate remains up in the air, another insider insisted the It's Complicated actor is trying to stay "strong" for his brood, as he shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 4-month-old Ilaria with his wife.
Baldwin is also dad to Ireland, 27, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 69.
Us Weekly spoke to the insider about the couple's upset.