Taylor Swift 'Fits in Seamlessly' With 'Everyone' Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce 'Loves': 'They're Genuinely Happy'
Taylor Swift isn't the "Anti-Hero" in Travis Kelce's world, as his family adores her!
The pop star's appearance at her boyfriend's recent playoff games has put her strong bond with Travis' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, as well as his older brother, Jason, and his wife, Kylie, on full display.
"It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together," a source gushed following the Kansas City Chiefs AFC championship win on Sunday, January 28. "She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves."
"They don't see her as 'Taylor Swift' the superstar," the insider noted, which seemingly allows Taylor to feel comfortable being herself when spending time with them at her man's highly publicized sporting events or even in more private settings.
The whole world appears to still be feeling the excitement from Sunday night's game, though the Chiefs have since shifted their focus to Super Bowl LVIII.
"It was the best night ever," the confidante expressed of the conference championship victory, noting, "[the] whole family was so, so excited and riding a high. Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane."
"To be going to Vegas now is indescribable," the source continued of the Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday, February 11. "Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special."
Travis was seen shedding tears of joy while reveling on the field after the game. To make the moment even more special, Taylor came down to join him, and the two locked lips for several steamy smooches.
The insider admitted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "was feeling every single emotion" on Sunday, but "now he and the team are focusing on the Super Bowl."
"It's going to be an intense couple of weeks," the confidante concluded.
Both Travis and Taylor have hectic upcoming schedules.
On Sunday, February 4, the "Love Story" singer is set to make an appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where her track "Anti-Hero" is nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while Midnights is in the running for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
It is unclear if Travis will step out to the awards show with his girlfriend, as he will still be preparing for the Super Bowl.
Following the Grammys, the "All Too Well" singer has a few days to rest before she kicks off her first string of shows since the Eras Tour went on a break last year.
Taylor is scheduled to perform in Tokyo, Japan, from Wednesday, February 7, through Saturday, February 10, leaving her just enough time to make it to Sin City for Travis' big game.
