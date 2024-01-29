David Letterman Defends Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce — and Accidentally Calls Him Kelsey Grammer!
David Letterman is all about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance!
“Now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world and she starts dating Kelsey Grammer,” the 76-year-old said in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, January 28, as he mixed up Kelce with the Frasier actor.
“People go crazy [about seeing Swift],” Letterman continued. “The [Kelce] people say, ‘No, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor in football.’”
Letterman, who has interviewed the 34-year-old pop star in the past, said Swift attending the games is a good thing for everyone.
“This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!” he concluded. “It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift. And it’s something positive and happy for the world. ... God bless, Taylor Swift and Kelsey Grammer.”
People loved seeing Letterman, who retired in 2015, speaking out about the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023. One person wrote, "Glowing bright light of goodness in the world - Dave gets it! ❤️👏," while another added, "Dave, you are the best. We miss you so much. Keep being you. ❤️."
A third person added, "And this is why I am Team Dave! 💕."
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner is frequently spotted at her boyfriend's games, including when they won the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28.
After the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens, Swift and Kelce's family stormed the field where she was seen giving him a kiss and snuggling up to her man.
Though some people are not on board with the pair's romance, Swift made it clear that she just is trying to be there for the football star.
"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," the "All Too Well" vocalist told TIME. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’m just there to support Travis," she continued. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."