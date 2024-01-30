OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Tells Taylor Swift 'I Love You So Much' in Sweet Video After Chiefs Win: Watch

taylor swift travis kelce i love you moment
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's sweet embrace after the latter won the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28, went viral, and now new audio reveals the pair's words to one another on the field.

"Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys," Kelce, 34, said in one clip shared to social media. "So much it’s not even funny."

The pop star, 34, appeared to reply: "I love you, too. I've never been so proud, ever!"

As OK! previously reported, the singer was spotted hanging with Kelce's family — his mom, Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and brother Jason Kelce — before they all went to congratulate Travis on his big win.

taylor swift travis kelce i love you moment
Source: mega

Taylor Swift stormed the field after Travis Kelce's big win on January 28.

Of course, people couldn't get enough of the adorable moment. One person wrote, "Why does it feel like we're all in this collective girl group and just real happy for our friend?!!" while another said, "THEY ARE SO CUTE."

A third person stated, "That awwww while he was squeezing her. Omg."

taylor swift travis kelce i love you moment
Source: mega

Taylor Swift hung out with Travis Kelce's family while on the field.

The pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, have been going strong for the past few months, and it seems like they may be meant to be after all.

"Taylor and Travis are so excited that the Chiefs and Travis are heading to the Super Bowl. They’re very in love and Taylor is super proud of him. They’re both extremely dedicated and hardworking and understand each other. They are relishing in this moment," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Taylor is about to embark on her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, but it's possible she will make it back in time to cheer on her man at the Super Bowl.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, she's willing to make the long trip for Travis.

“It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” said an insider.

taylor swift travis kelce i love you moment
Source: mega

Taylor Swift will be in Japan the day before the Super Bowl.

Though all eyes have been on the duo over the past few months, Travis revealed they are focusing on their own relationship.

taylor swift travis kelce i love you moment
Source: mega

The pair have been dating since the summer of 2023.

"I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building," he told reporters on Friday, January 26.

"You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what’s going on," he added. "So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

