Alexa PenaVega Shockingly Admits She and Husband Carlos 'Would Have Broken Up' If They 'Were Not Married’
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are getting honest about married life.
During a recent interview, the Spy Kids actress, 35, admitted her romance with the Big Time Rush alum, 34, has not always been smooth sailing despite appearing like the perfect couple.
"I've always told people, I'm like, 'The truth is marriage is this beautiful, holy thing. It's a sacred thing. And you go through bumps,'" explained Alexa, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child. "There was a time in our marriage where if we were not married, we would have broken up."
Despite their ups and downs, the power couple — who share sons Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, as well as daughter Rio, 2 — have continued to make it work. "But that’s the beauty of marriage. You fight through it, you fix it, you work on it. And I feel like we’re stronger than ever because of those bumps. Even though they were hard seasons, we pushed through, and we soared," she said.
Throughout their relationship, Alexa and Carlos — who wed in 2014 — have helped each other navigate their faults. "I will be the first to say I really struggle with communicating. He's amazing at it," the former child star noted.
"Are we recording this? Is this being recorded right now? Can I have this clip?" the Grease actor chimed in excitedly.
"I don't know if this is just women or if it's just me, but I have a harder time. I really fall into [the pattern of] people pleasing very easily. It's a terrible thing. It's not a good quality," Alexa said, noting her spouse has been "very good at being clear with what he wants and expectations."
Alexa has always offered up the realities of being in a committed partnership. "We always knew we would have seasons. We'd go through seasons where it was a little harder to make that time for ourselves, but we knew that we had to fight for it," the Sleepover actress exclusively told OK! last month.
"We love cruising. We're water people, so our escape is getting on a cruise ship, locking ourselves in a room and talking uninterrupted. We hang out, we enjoy each other, we soak up the sun, and it really goes back to having that connection," she said about what has kept their romance going.
However, with a growing family, making their relationship a major priority has been difficult.
"We're working on that romantic evening out. We really want alone time, so if that means giving the kids a ridiculous early bedtime, then we will! Once they're down, we'll have the rest of the evening to play and have fun. One of the silly things we do is game together. We'll play Call of Duty together and we'll be on the same team getting rid of the bad guys. It's so silly, but it's something that brings us so much joy. We're able to flirt and have fun, so it's awesome," she dished.
