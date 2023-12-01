Alexa PenaVega Shockingly Admits She and Husband Carlos 'Would Have Broken Up' If They 'Were Not Married’

"I've always told people, I'm like, 'The truth is marriage is this beautiful, holy thing. It's a sacred thing. And you go through bumps,'" explained Alexa, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child. "There was a time in our marriage where if we were not married, we would have broken up."

Despite their ups and downs, the power couple — who share sons Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, as well as daughter Rio, 2 — have continued to make it work. "But that’s the beauty of marriage. You fight through it, you fix it, you work on it. And I feel like we’re stronger than ever because of those bumps. Even though they were hard seasons, we pushed through, and we soared," she said.