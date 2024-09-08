Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 'Some Rules on How They’ll Keep Their Relationship Fresh' as They Adjust to 'Being Long Distance Lovers Again'
Though dating long distance can be a "Delicate" situation, Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce have learned what it takes to make their love last.
From September to mid-October, the superstar has a hiatus from her tour, but once she hits the road and they have to "adjust to being long distance lovers again," they'll employ their usual tactics.
"They have a plan, and some rules, on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh," the insider told a news outlet.
"They’re not nervous about their romance getting stale. In fact, they’re very confident in what they have," the source continued of the pair, who first went public with their relationship in September 2023. "They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up."
The source noted that "romantic dates are a must" for the superstars: "Either at out-of-the-way restaurants or holed in their hotel room with room service or their favorite takeout."
"Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart," they added.
As OK! reported, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended a handful of Swift's concerts over the past few months, including shows in Paris, France, Amsterdam and Dublin, Ireland.
At her June 23 show in London, Kelce, 34, even joined the Grammy winner, also 34, on stage dressed as one of her backup dancers.
On his "New Heights" podcast, the Super Bowl champion admitted it was his idea to get in on the fun and detailed what went through his mind when he carried Swift across the stage and placed her on a couch.
"The one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over [to] this d--- couch,'" he spilled. "The golden rule was, ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"
"It was a blast, I had so much fun," Kelce raved. "It was an honor being on stage, obviously, with Taylor, but even Kam and Jan, knowing Kam’s brother Kalen Saunders, we played together in KC, won two Super Bowls together. … [He’s] one of my all-time favorite teammates, so to be able to rock the field with him and now rock the stage with his brother, you already know … it was an absolute blast."
