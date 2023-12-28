'So Out of Touch': Kardashian Family Slammed for 'Flaunting Their Wealth' After Annual Extravagant Christmas Eve Party
While the Kardashians might have pulled off a white Christmas in southern California, some social media users were left far from impressed.
On Sunday evening, December 24, Kim Kardashian hosted her family's annual Christmas Eve party — which was complete with a full winter wonderland of fake snow covering tons of Christmas trees across the acres of land surrounding her $60 million mansion.
The party had life-sized gingerbread houses, sledding, a massive party tent, custom cocktails, a special performance by "White Christmas" singer Babyface and was even sponsored by Coca Cola.
After Sunday's soiree, matriarch Kris Jenner took to Instagram with a video highlighting the extremities of the gathering in detail.
"Our Christmas magic 🎄🤍❄️," the momager captioned the post, featuring drone footage of Kim's home turned winter wonderland.
Kris' post-holiday upload left her 52.7 million Instagram followers with a divided reaction, as some disagreed with how over the top the extravaganza seemed, while others were loving how the Kardashians went all-out for festive bash.
"Flaunting their wealth while there are families with no roof over their head and children going hungry. Ironically they are so out of touch with reality it's frightening. Worlds have gone mad," one hater snubbed in the comments section of Kris' post, white another pointed out, "and sooooooo many children went without one gift [to] unwrap 😢."
"This is so lovely! Anyways, I can’t afford to pay my rent that the price of one of these table arrangements could cover hehehe :')," a third social media user sarcastically stated, while a fourth admitted: "Although this is amazing, I cant help feeling discomfort at the wealth divide reality vs excessive wastage."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Still, the Kardashians had their fair share of supporters hyping up their exclusive event.
"It depicts the most perfect Christmas that we all dream of. I felt Christmassy just watching that!" a fan expressed, while another admirer confessed, "I must say…They always throw a nice looking party!👍🏽."
The Kardashians' Christmas Eve party was brought to life by event planner Mindy Weiss, who Khloé Kardashian applauded in a post expressing gratitude for the talented author.
"The legend that is @mindyweiss !!!!!!! NO WORDS!!! You leave me speechless every single time Mind xxx," the 39-year-old wrote of Weiss while sharing the same video Kris uploaded to her own profile.