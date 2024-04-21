Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes and Jamie Lynn Spears Declined to Participate in 'Quiet on Set,' Insider Claims 'They Weren’t Surprised' by the Allegations

The bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV took aim at Dan Schneider following allegations that many of of the Nickelodeon showrunner's jokes and behavior on his various children's shows had been inappropriate.

On the first episode, Drake and Josh star Drake Bell revealed he'd been repeatedly sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was only 15 years old. Meanwhile, Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas claimed her mental health and self esteem had been very negatively affected during her time on the network.