Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes and Jamie Lynn Spears Declined to Participate in 'Quiet on Set,' Insider Claims 'They Weren’t Surprised' by the Allegations
The bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV took aim at Dan Schneider following allegations that many of of the Nickelodeon showrunner's jokes and behavior on his various children's shows had been inappropriate.
On the first episode, Drake and Josh star Drake Bell revealed he'd been repeatedly sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was only 15 years old. Meanwhile, Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas claimed her mental health and self esteem had been very negatively affected during her time on the network.
While many of the allegedly inappropriate clips in question involved Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes and Jamie Lynn Spears, according to a source, all three women declined to play a role in the tell-all documentary.
"They all turned it down. It wasn't something they were ready to discuss," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They weren't surprised by any of the allegations, though. Do they think boundaries were crossed when they look back? Absolutely."
Despite opting out of the project, Grande — who appeared on both Victorious and Sam and Cat — appeared to hint at the docuseries on social media.
"The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it," she wrote at the time.
The source noted, "She knows what really happened, and she'll discuss it when she's ready."
As for Bynes, the 38-year-old once shared a close bond with Schneider and worked with him in both film and television.
"Though she loved him, it wasn't a healthy relationship," the source alleged. "He was powerful and instrumental in turning her into a star, so of course she looked up to him, but the balance was off."
As OK! previously reported, editor Karyn Finley alleged she often saw Bynes being "very close physically" with the showrunner.
"There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever," she continued. "Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that."
When it came to certain gags on Zoey 101, the source added that "watching the documentary" made Spears "cringe."
"Some of the physical comedy situation they put her through, which seemed silly as a kid, look very disturbing these days," the source continued.
While all three women enjoyed acting in their respective television shows, the source revealed they've since been able to "realize what a creepy environment it really was."