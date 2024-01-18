Ellen DeGeneres Has 'Been So Lovely' to Allison Holker and Her Kids After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Suicide
Ellen DeGeneres has been there for Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family in the year after he devastatingly died by suicide at age 40.
On Thursday, January 18, Boss' wife, Allison Holker, made a guest appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, "Viall Files," where she spoke fondly about DeGeneres and all that she’s done for her former talk show costar's loved ones since his December 2022 passing.
"I have so many incredible people around me. Ellen was a huge support system for me and still is," Holker, 35, expressed while reflecting on the past 13 months. "She would always just have such wise words for me, and I would say that outside of me and our dearest friends, she knew him better than anyone else too."
"[Ellen] knew him [and] she spent a lot of time with him," Holker continued of Boss — who became a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 and an executive producer in 2020.
"So, we've had these really beautiful conversations about it and him and share in laughter and grief. But, she'd always come through with some really solid, sound advice for me, for my future, getting through everything and for my kids. She's been so lovely," the So You Think You Can Dance alum continued.
Holker's love for Boss and "the love that he had for us, and still has" remains even after he heartbreakingly took his own life.
"I still feel his presence," she admitted to Viall during the episode. "I still feel him protecting me, I still feel him [and] my kids talk about that as well."
Holker and Boss tied the knot in 2013 and share three children: Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.
The mom-of-three welcomed Weslie during a previous relationship, however, Boss adopted her after tying the knot with Holker.
"His love that was so great for us is still with us, so for me I try to hold onto that and remember that I'm still gonna have dark days, I'm still gonna have lows … but it's all about the way you choose to move forward with it," the television personality expressed of being a widow.
And while Boss might no longer be with his family physically, Holker still feels him in her heart and still speaks to her late husband "really actively" after his untimely death.
"I talk to him almost every single night for a really long time. I could be about anything from, 'How was your day today?' or I would be really upset and yelling at him sometimes. There's times I just screamed and there's times I'd be like, 'I'm picking a school for the kids, what do you think?' And just wait for an answer," she concluded.
In doing so, Holker found some sort of serenity with Boss' decision to end his own life, revealing she told him during one of their posthumous conversations: "I forgive him and hope you found that peace he needed."