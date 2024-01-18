Ellen DeGeneres Has 'Been So Lovely' to Allison Holker and Her Kids After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Suicide

"I have so many incredible people around me. Ellen was a huge support system for me and still is," Holker, 35, expressed while reflecting on the past 13 months. "She would always just have such wise words for me, and I would say that outside of me and our dearest friends, she knew him better than anyone else too."

"[Ellen] knew him [and] she spent a lot of time with him," Holker continued of Boss — who became a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 and an executive producer in 2020.