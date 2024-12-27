Scheana Shay Urges 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar James Kennedy to 'Get Help' After Domestic Violence Arrest: 'I Hope He Views This as a Rock-Bottom Moment'
Scheana Shay shared why she has yet to speak out about her former Vanderpump Rules costar James Kennedy's domestic violence arrest.
During the Q&A portion of her “Scheananigans” podcast, which dropped on Friday, December 27, she was inundated with questions about Kennedy, who was arrested on December 10 after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.
“I’ve seen the comments from all of you asking why I haven’t spoke out about this. So first off, I wanna say I was respecting Ally’s privacy as she requested, and I didn’t want to add to any headlines because she’s going through enough right now,” the star, 39, began, referring to Lewber's December 14 statement via her Instagram Story.
Though she wasn't planning on making a statement, she also didn't want to "stay silent" and make people believe she "supports" Kennedy's "behavior."
“I do think it’s important to speak on this,” she stated. “I just was hesitant because sometimes I feel like if I say something, I get s--- for it. If I don’t say something, I get s--- for it. And it’s lose-lose. But this is a serious subject, so I need to say something.”
“I want to keep the line of communication and support open to Ally,” she continued. “I want her to know that she is supported. I don’t want to say something that then puts her in a position where it’s like she has to choose between a friendship or a relationship, and I just don’t want there to be one less mechanism of support for her, so that’s just only gonna make things harder.”
Shay also said Kennedy, who has been open about his sobriety journey, should "get help" after the incident occurred.
“I hope that James views this as a rock-bottom moment and is serious about committing to a healing plan versus just seeing this as something that’s gonna ruin the world tour or residency,” she said, referring to what Justin Timberlake said when he was arrested for his DWI this past summer.
The mom-of-one said she wants the DJ, 32, to "live life with healthy relationships" and "deal with his trauma that doesn't involve projecting it onto others."
Shay added she has "spoken to Ally" and "check[s] in with her often" but did not close their relationship status.
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy and an unnamed woman were heard arguing at the home he shares with Lewber. When authorities arrived to the scene, there were no visible signs of injury on the woman, but Kennedy was still taken into custody.
Kennedy was charged with domestic battery upon a spouse or cohabitant and was booked into jail on December 11. He was later released on $20,000 bail.
Lewber later spoke out on social media, stating, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."
For his part, Kennedy released a statement in which he said he is taking some time to himself.
"I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth and being present for my loved ones," the reality star wrote via his Instagram Stories.
"Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me," he added.