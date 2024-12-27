Scheana Shay Urges 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar James Kennedy to 'Get Help' After Domestic Violence Arrest: 'I Hope He Views This as a Rock-Bottom Moment'

During the Q&A portion of her “Scheananigans” podcast, which dropped on Friday, December 27, she was inundated with questions about Kennedy, who was arrested on December 10 after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber .

“I’ve seen the comments from all of you asking why I haven’t spoke out about this. So first off, I wanna say I was respecting Ally’s privacy as she requested, and I didn’t want to add to any headlines because she’s going through enough right now,” the star, 39, began, referring to Lewber's December 14 statement via her Instagram Story.

“I do think it’s important to speak on this,” she stated. “I just was hesitant because sometimes I feel like if I say something, I get s--- for it. If I don’t say something, I get s--- for it. And it’s lose-lose. But this is a serious subject, so I need to say something.”

“I want to keep the line of communication and support open to Ally,” she continued. “I want her to know that she is supported. I don’t want to say something that then puts her in a position where it’s like she has to choose between a friendship or a relationship, and I just don’t want there to be one less mechanism of support for her, so that’s just only gonna make things harder.”