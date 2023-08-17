Donald Trump's Use of the Word 'Riggers' in Relation to Georgia Election Indictment Was 'Deliberate,' Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims
Alyssa Farah Griffin insisted that any language Donald Trump uses in his speeches or social media posts is intentional.
The former White House aide shared her thoughts during the Wednesday, August 16, episode of CNN's The Lead, in which she and her colleagues discussed how the ex-POTUS used the term "riggers" in a Truth Social post about his attempt to overturn the election results in Georgia.
"With Trump, you don’t need to look for a dogwhistle – it’s a bullhorn when it comes to race, and I do think that’s deliberate," The View co-host stated.
"We’ve seen the slanderous attacks that he’s put out against Fani Willis. You know, alleging things I won’t even repeat, so he’s not really hiding that he’s going to lean into that element, and this is taking place just outside of Atlanta," she shared. "When you saw the courtroom, it was a lot of Black men and women who were serving in that courtroom. The fact that he’s introducing race into this prosecution surprises me, it’s disgusting, it’s textbook Donald Trump."
"It's entirely unsurprising, if you've been watching and listening to Donald Trump attack essentially everyone who has criticized him," said CNN's Kaitlan Collins. "He's the one who posts these posts, so the question is, does the judge weigh in here? And do they get involved? And does it hurt him potentially as Judge Chutkan in Washington warned that it would?"
The anchors also brought up former political commentator Keith Boykin's tweets over the situation.
"Donald Trump says he wants to 'find the RIGGERS' who stole the election from him. Rigger, please!" Boykin wrote. "Trump’s choice of words is not an accident after spending days making racist attacks against Fani Willis, the Black woman leading the prosecution against him in Atlanta. "
Jake Tapper noted he's never heard an individual use the word "riggers" before.
Mediaite reported on the CNN episode.