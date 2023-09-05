Donald Trump Mocked for Golfing Over Labor Day Weekend After Complaining He Needs More Time to Prepare for Trials

"It was another day of Trump being so bogged down with a hectic work and campaign schedule to be ready for trial in March," attorney Ron Filipkowski tweeted alongside a photo of the ex-POTUS on his golf course.

He also shared a picture of Trump signing autographs for his supporters.

"Not much golf where Inmate #PO1135809 is headed," quipped someone on Instagram, with a third writing, "I wonder if they will put mini golf in his chosen prison."

Others scoffed at Trump's actions since he complained he wouldn't have time to prepare for his court dates, which is why he was trying to delay them.