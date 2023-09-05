Donald Trump Mocked for Golfing Over Labor Day Weekend After Complaining He Needs More Time to Prepare for Trials
Despite the 2024 election and multiple trials ahead, Donald Trump spent Labor Day weekend relaxing in the Northeast.
Photos show the ex-POTUS golfing at his club in Bedminster, N.J., where he also welcomed a group of supporters on Monday, September 4.
"A very large group of ‘Bikers for Trump’ just left Bedminster. What a great time we all had," he wrote on Truth Social. "The motorcycles were AMAZING, the love and enthusiasm absolutely ‘beyond.’ Thank you all. We must WIN in 2024. MAGA!"
Later that day, he was seen returning to his home in Manhattan, all while people on social media poked fun at the businessman, 77, for acting so carefree.
"It was another day of Trump being so bogged down with a hectic work and campaign schedule to be ready for trial in March," attorney Ron Filipkowski tweeted alongside a photo of the ex-POTUS on his golf course.
He also shared a picture of Trump signing autographs for his supporters.
"Not much golf where Inmate #PO1135809 is headed," quipped someone on Instagram, with a third writing, "I wonder if they will put mini golf in his chosen prison."
Others scoffed at Trump's actions since he complained he wouldn't have time to prepare for his court dates, which is why he was trying to delay them.
As OK! reported, Trump's fourth and most recent arrest came last month due to his attempts to overturn the election results in Fulton County, Ga.
However, after having his mugshot go viral, he took to Truth Social to insist he was innocent and that fraud took place in the polling results.
"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" he wrote.
"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," Trump continued. "Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Election!"