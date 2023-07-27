The View's Joy Behar Reveals Comical Reason Behind Seat Change on Set
Joy Behar is crediting an embarrassing mishap for the positive change on The View.
The television personality comically reflected on when she took a major tumble on set of the ABC daytime series last year and how it led to an adjustment for the ladies.
"Remember when I fell on stage here?" the 80-year-old asked her fellow cohosts on the Thursday, July 27, episode. "My tush missed the seat!"
Whoopi Goldberg admitted of the fall: "It scared us so badly."
"You didn't see what we saw," the EGOT winner, 67, continued. "We saw you trying to figure out how not to fall onto the floor, and that was scary because you don't know whether to catch you and annoy you 'cause we're touching you."
Behar chimed in to note: "The chairs were moving," quipping: "It was like a ride on Coney Island. It was swirling!"
Luckily, the incident resulted in a positive change, with Behar affirming, "That's why we have these chairs. These are new chairs!"
"They're not new to my behind, because my behind doesn't fit in this chair as I've mentioned many times," Goldberg joked. "The other one my butt fit on, but it was not good for you. So we give what we can."
After the red-headed star fell out of her chair last March, the show's moderator told viewers: "These chairs move! You touch it and you're on the ground."
- 'The View' Hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Blasted for Spending Time With Axed CNN Star Don Lemon in the Hamptons: 'Losers'
- 'The View' Fans Call for Whoopi Goldberg to Retire After She Snaps at Joy Behar for Letting Her Phone Ring On-Air
- Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Bash Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera for Friendship With 'Racist' and 'Misogynist' Donald Trump
Sunny Hostin added that it's "happened to all of us at one time or another," leading Behar to note, "25 years, that has never happened [to me]."
"Who do I sue?" she joked, "My husband is home laughing, I bet."
Sarah Haines attempted to defend her cohost after she "went flying," saying how "high" the chairs were, while Goldberg comically concluded it "takes a glass of wine to get into the chair."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The light-hearted moment on the Thursday episode comes after Behar and Hostin were met with backlash for having spent time with axed anchor Don Lemon. The co-hosts visited the disgraced CNN star's home in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 22, where Lemon hosted a lavish party for Hostin's new book.
Following news of their time together, critics took to social media to blast the ladies for hanging out with the disgraced reporter. "Weirdos partying with the losers 😂," one person penned, while another added, "That’s a whole lot of negativity right there.🤢"
People reported the Thursday The View episode.