Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Bash Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera for Friendship With 'Racist' and 'Misogynist' Donald Trump
The View co-hosts came after Geraldo Rivera!
On the Thursday, July 13, episode of The View, in which Rivera was a guest, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar mocked the former Fox News host after he suggested his friendship with Donald Trump ended due to the ex-POTUS' behavior after he lost the 2020 election.
"You know, it is a process, I think. And listening to your previous discussion in the last segment that Fox had a moral crisis after the election. Yeah, everyone knows I was close to Donald Trump for decades. You can boo or cheer. We came up together in New York from the 1970s when he was in New York," the ex-host of The Five began.
"That was different, he was a New York character," Behar replied.
"Right, and I did Celebrity Apprentice, you know, and then, you know, as fate would have it, just weeks after I did Celebrity Apprentice, he announced for the presidency. So, I mean, how many people have, you know, their friend, the drinking buddy, although he didn't drink ... In the White House as president. And I say. He gave me tremendous access. He was always very nice to me, even though he knew I didn’t vote for him. So, you know, I have a different…" Rivera trailed off before being interrupted.
"What happened to him?" Behar inquired.
"What happened to him was he lost the election and became a crazy guy," the 80-year-old Republican responded.
"He was crazy before that. What are you talking about?" the 80-year-old pointed out, to which Hostin chimed in, saying, "I mean, he was a misogynist and a racist before then."
"Well, listen, he was always nice to me. But you're right. You're right," noted Rivera, who recently left his job at Fox due to his treatment by other talent on The Five, which he co-hosted with Greg Gutfeld, among others.
"Did he know you were Puerto Rican?" Hostin, 54, asked.
"A lot of Puerto Ricans like Donald Trump. I know. You know, I know…" Rivera said in defense.
"I'm not one of them," said Hostin.