Alyssa Farah Griffin Thinks Taylor Swift Will Endorse Kamala Harris, Suggests Singer Perform in 'Battleground States' to Support the VP

Swift admitted her father was scared of the consequences of her voicing her political opinion, but she felt it was something she had to do.

"This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew was right, and I really didn’t care about repercussions," she explained. "My dad is terrified of threats against my safety and my life, and he has to see how many stalkers we deal with on a daily basis, and know that this is his kid. It’s where he comes from."