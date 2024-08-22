Alyssa Farah Griffin Thinks Taylor Swift Will Endorse Kamala Harris, Suggests Singer Perform in 'Battleground States' to Support the VP
Former Donald Trump ally Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Kamala Harris should hop on the Swiftie bandwagon!
On Thursday, August 22, The View co-host — who once worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications during Trump's presidency — tweeted out a suggestion that the vice president should utilize Taylor Swift to bring in support from the new generation of voters.
"If Taylor Swift endorses Kamala — which I think she will — the best way for the campaign to deploy her: have her do one-night-only shows in battleground states targeting 1st time voters, where the price to attend is registering to vote," Griffin, 35, wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Grammy winner, 34, has yet make a comment on the upcoming election, though she did voice her support for Joe Biden and Harris' campaign in the 2020 run.
In addition, before the 2018 midterm elections, the blonde beauty posted a message explaining why she would not be voting for Marsha Blackburn.
Swift admitted her father was scared of the consequences of her voicing her political opinion, but she felt it was something she had to do.
"This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew was right, and I really didn’t care about repercussions," she explained. "My dad is terrified of threats against my safety and my life, and he has to see how many stalkers we deal with on a daily basis, and know that this is his kid. It’s where he comes from."
In addition, she posted on her Instagram Story in November 2023 encouraging fans to cast their ballots in state elections.
"Voters gonna vote! If you are registered to vote in Colorado, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas or Virginia, it’s time to use your voice," she wrote.
Earlier this week, Donald Trump, 78, stirred the pot when he reposted AI-generated images of Swift fans wearing pro-Trump shirts. He also uploaded artwork of the singer dressed as "Uncle Sam" alongside the words, "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump," with the ex-president adding on top of the image, "I approve!"
Soon after, he was asked in an interview if he worried about the "Karma" crooner suing him.
"I don’t know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them. I didn’t generate them," he insisted. "Somebody came out. They said, oh, look at this. These were all made up by other people."
"A.I. is always very dangerous in that way. It’s happening with me too," the businessman noted. "They’re making — having me speak. I speak perfectly, I mean, absolutely perfectly on A.I. And I’m, like, endorsing other products and things. It’s a little bit dangerous out there."