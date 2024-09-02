'Charmed' Drama and Feuds Explained: What Really Happened Between the Cast Members

In 1990, Doherty scored the role of Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210. At the time, she developed a feud with Jennie Garth, though they ended their misunderstandings years later. There were also reports about her getting involved in clashes and fights with the other cast members on the set of the show.

Things ended when Doherty left the show in 1994.

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Doherty admitted to having a time when she did not want to be on the series anymore.

“I was unhappy. It sounds odd to say that I was on a hit show making a lot of money and I was unhappy, because it makes me sound unappreciative — I wasn’t," the late actress admitted. "It’s just that the sacrifice at the time seemed too large to me. The sacrifice of a camera pointed in my face 24 hours a day while I was desperately trying to grow up, to figure out my spirituality, to figure out my boyfriends. I mean, I was a teenager.”