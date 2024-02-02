'Leave the Kids Alone': Alyssa Milano Slams Trolls Who Sent 'Hurtful' Messages to Her Son Over Controversial Baseball Fundraiser

"Also, if I did pay for everyone — my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12-year-old son's Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball," Milano explained. "If you are against donating — don't donate. If you'd like to donate to help the team's families — we appreciate it—the link is in his bio."

In the screenshot shared by the Who's the Boss alum, her preteen came to his mom's defense. "You do realize I'm only 12 and I love my mom. My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone," he replied to a mean comment. "Please get off my page. I’m only 12."