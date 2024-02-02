'Leave the Kids Alone': Alyssa Milano Slams Trolls Who Sent 'Hurtful' Messages to Her Son Over Controversial Baseball Fundraiser
Alyssa Milano staunchly defended her son from internet trolls.
After the Charmed actress, 51, got backlash for sharing the link to her child Milo's baseball team's GoFundMe page, Milano clapped back at people who came after her 12-year-old on social media.
"Every parent raises money for their child's sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," the Melrose Place star wrote in a Thursday, February 1, Instagram post alongside a photo of the comments her kiddo received.
"As much as I'd love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip — I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday," she continued.
"Also, if I did pay for everyone — my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12-year-old son's Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball," Milano explained. "If you are against donating — don't donate. If you'd like to donate to help the team's families — we appreciate it—the link is in his bio."
In the screenshot shared by the Who's the Boss alum, her preteen came to his mom's defense. "You do realize I'm only 12 and I love my mom. My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone," he replied to a mean comment. "Please get off my page. I’m only 12."
Last week, Milano took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to promote the cause. "My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here," she wrote.
But she quickly was slammed for her request.
"Why isn’t Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself?" one person commented about Milano.
"Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out of touch and tone-deaf can one person possibly be?" a second user questioned.
"Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries," another naysayer chimed in about the issue.
"Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires," a fourth person said of Milano's husband, David Bugliari, who has been an agent at CAA for a long time. “They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!”