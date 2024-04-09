Amanda Bynes Returns to School After Failing to Pass Board Exam for Manicurist License, Actress Hopes to Work 'at a Nail Salon'
Amanda Bynes is eager to add licensed manicurist to her resume.
The 38-year-old has provided frequent updates to fans regarding her latest career endeavor after quitting acting in 2010 due to mental health and substance abuse issues.
"Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again so I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon," The Amanda Show star revealed via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 8.
Bynes has attempted to obtain the certification various times but has yet to successfully pass the exam.
The She's the Man actress' interest in the beauty business dates back a couple of years, as she first announced her decision to attend cosmetology school in hopes to become a manicurist back in October 2022.
She later earned an Associate's Degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and ultimately continued her studies until obtaining her Bachelor's Degree.
Toward the end of 2022, the troubled child star shared her progress with fans, noting, "prepping for school tomorrow. I have 100 hours so far. 300 more to go before I get my license to be a nail tech!"
Students must complete a minimum of 400 hours of training before qualifying to take the California State Board of Cosmetology exam for manicurists.
Tons of fans have been extra supportive of Bynes following the release of the bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
While Bynes declined to participate in the disturbing documentary, parts of the tell-all episodes highlighted the Nickelodeon alum's experiences working for infamous producer Dan Schneider as a young teenager in Hollywood.
During the docuseries, editor Karyn Finley claimed she observed what could have possibly been an inappropriate relationship between Schneider, now 58, and Bynes during her time at the TV network in the 1990s and early 2000s.
"I definitely saw Amanda being very close physically with Dan," she declared. "There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that."
In response to the allegations, Schneider insisted he did nothing but "support" Bynes amid her own troubles with wanting to be "emancipated from her parents."