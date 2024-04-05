OK Magazine
Amanda Bynes Spent Her 38th Birthday Looking for a New Apartment as She Continues to Pursue New Career Away From Hollywood

amanda bynes
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram
By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

What a Girl Wants is a new apartment!

In a report published on Thursday, April 4, a source spilled about what Amanda Bynes did to celebrate her 38th birthday on Wednesday, April 3.

amanda bynes wigs
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes recently started posting on social media again.

"Amanda spent the day touring apartment complexes," they shared, adding, "She would like to move out of the apartment she's living in now."

As Bynes recently revealed on social media, she has been pursuing a career as a manicurist following two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023. The insider noted how The Amanda Show alum has re-enrolled in school to get her manicurist license.

"She graduated almost two years ago but didn't immediately apply for her license," the source said. "She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam."

As OK! previously reported, in February, Bynes uploaded a video, where the troubled child star claimed she was planning to open her own nail salon, which garnered concern about her mental health.

amanda bynes
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes starred in 'She's the Man.'

In response to the clip, individuals on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed their opinions on Bynes’ career change.

“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one user wrote, while another asked, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”

“The lack of any expression is alarming,” another person added of the footage, as a fourth stated, “What a shame.”

One more troll wrote, “Hollywood destroyed her!”

amanda bynes hair
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes has documented her hair journey on social media.

Others defended the former actress for her choice to leave show business behind.

“The only thing I’m worried about is those eyebrows. Other than that, she is clothed, not wandering the streets drugged out. She seems to have goals and might actually be in a really good place,” one supporter penned, while another said, “It's very sad and depressing. I hope she is successful in her endeavor. I hope she finds peace. Let's rally around her.”

Bynes’ interest in becoming a nail tech came after she underwent treatment in a mental health facility in August.

At the time, a source expressed Bynes’ determination to manage her condition.

amanda bynes
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes was a famous for 'The Amanda Show' on Nickelodeon.

"She wants to work on her illness," a source revealed after the Nickelodeon alum admitted herself into a treatment center, noting she had previously been receiving outpatient care for bipolar disorder.

"She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn’t feel so isolated," the insider dished. "Clearly, living by herself wasn’t helping her."

Source: OK!
"She’s worried she’ll go off her meds if she lives by herself," they continued.

E! News reported on what Bynes did for her birthday.

