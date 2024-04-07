Amanda Bynes Spotted With Short Hair During Rare Outing in L.A. Since Wiping Her Social Media Clean
Amanda Bynes made a rare public appearance since going off the grid.
On Friday, April 5, the former Nickelodeon sweetheart, 38, was spotted walking around L.A. on her phone while sporting a small blonde bun.
The ex-child star wore an oversized black T-shirt, black leggings and black sneakers as she took a stroll with her vape in hand. The outing came after Bynes wiped her social media clean earlier this week.
Bynes previously made her Instagram comeback this fall following her treatment at a mental health facility. The She’s the Man alum has since been very candid about her life online and even documented her hair journey after shaving her head in December 2023.
On March 7, Bynes took to Instagram to reveal that she was “going to start wearing wigs now,” while showing off her new hairdo.
Bynes donned a red and blonde hair piece as she explained how she turned to the alternative look because her natural hair has been “growing out so awkwardly” in recent months.
She expressed how she “absolutely hated” her appearance without the wigs.
A week later, on March 15, she gave an update on her look.
“For those of you that follow me, I am not longer wearing wigs, I’m wearing extensions. I bought some extension on Amazon, these are them,” she said in a social media clip.
“Unfortunately, they are ratting up and getting matted at the ends, so I’m going to buy new extensions and get those installed as soon as possible,” she added.
“But I really like wearing extensions over wearing wigs. The wigs were just too much for me, so for now I’m rocking extensions again. I had posted about wearing wigs and now I just don’t feel comfortable wearing them anymore,” Bynes concluded.
As OK! previously reported, in addition to discussing her hair, the star also opened up about wanting to lose weight on March 28.
"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," the actress, who was placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after being found wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed, penned. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
"I weigh 162lbs right now," Bynes shared, "and want to get back to 110lbs."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The celeb then put the post on a story highlight, which she titled "I'm fat RN [right now]."
Page Six reported on Bynes' outing.