Amanda Bynes Seeks Treatment at New Mental Health Facility After 2 Psychiatric Holds

Sources shared that the She's the Man alum checked herself into the intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in early July just a week after she checked out of the Los Angeles area mental health facility for outpatient treatment.

The 37-year-old allegedly decided to change her treatment as she wanted more thorough care and a more stable place to live than on her own in her L.A. apartment. She seemingly needed more help than what the outpatient care could provide her.