Podcast Chaos: Troubled Star Amanda Bynes Decides to Resume Interviews After 1-Day Pause

"We are going to continue the podcast," Bynes proudly announced in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 18, after consulting with "a few friends" about the venture.

"They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow and build a following," she noted of her decision. "I shouldn't have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great."