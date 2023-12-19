Podcast Chaos: Troubled Star Amanda Bynes Decides to Resume Interviews After 1-Day Pause
Amanda Bynes is back on the mic!
One day after announcing the end of the "Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast," the former child star, 37, revealed she would be resuming the project after encouragement from her inner circle.
"We are going to continue the podcast," Bynes proudly announced in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 18, after consulting with "a few friends" about the venture.
"They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow and build a following," she noted of her decision. "I shouldn't have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great."
In a separate video, the Easy A alum teased her upcoming guest. "The podcast guest gates of heaven have opened because we have found our next guest for the episode on Friday," she explained. "His name is Nick Mendez and he is the store manager of the store Flight Club in L.A. I cannot wait to interview him."
Mere hours before, Bynes disappointed her fans by abruptly ending her show due to a lack of A-list guests. "So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I'm going to take a pause on it for now," she explained to her followers.
"We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show like, say, Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone," the All That cast member added. "So maybe one day, if we're able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I'm taking a pause on it. Thank you everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it. And that is all for now!"
Bynes jumping into the podcast world comes months after she sought help to better her mental health and keep her bipolar disorder in check.
"She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn't feel so isolated," the insider explained. "Clearly, living by herself wasn't helping her."
"She’s worried she’ll go off her meds if she lives by herself," the source explained. "Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment. She has hope things will improve."