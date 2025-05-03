or
Amanda Kloots Debuts New Romance With Former Tennis Star Justin Gimelstob: Photos

Photo of Amanda Kloots and Justin Gimelstob
Source: Mega

Amanda Kloots and tennis pro Justin Gimelstob made their red carpet debut on April 28.

May 3 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Dancing With the Stars alum Amanda Kloots just made her red carpet debut with her new flame, former tennis ace Justin Gimelstob.

The duo graced the "An Unforgettable Evening" event benefitting the Women's Cancer Research Fund on April 28, and they couldn't help but gush about each other.

Gimelstob is no stranger to the spotlight — he's a former tennis player known for his impressive doubles game. He kicked off his career in 1996 and retired in 2007 with a remarkable run. He racked up an enviable 15 doubles championships, notably snagging both the 1998 Australian Open and French Open titles alongside the legendary Venus Williams.

Photo of Amanda Kloots and Justin Gimelstob
Source: Mega

Amanda Kloots and Justin Gimelstob's romance first sparked at a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.

But despite his stellar achievements, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. After leaving the court, Gimelstob faced backlash in 2019 following a conviction for assault stemming from a violent altercation with venture capitalist Randall Kaplan.

He also decided to resign from the Association of Tennis Professionals as a result of the incident.

On a lighter note, Gimelstob is the proud founder of the Justin Gimelstob Children's Fund, launched back in 1998 to aid pediatric cancer and blood disease initiatives.

Gilmelstob boasts an impressive net worth of $8 million, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting he pulled in $2,575,522 through his gritty days on the tennis circuit.

Gimelstob's romantic escapades haven't been without drama. He married psychotherapist Cary Sinnott in May 2012, and they welcomed their son, Brandon, in 2013.

Photo of Amanda Kloots and Justin Gimelstob
Source: Mega

Justin Gimelstob recalls pursuing Amanda Kloots for over a year before their first date.

amanda kloots

However, following a tumultuous relationship marred by accusations —Sinnott alleged in court papers that Gimelstob "physically assaulted, harassed, verbally attacked, and stole" from her in front of their son — the couple split in 2015. A temporary mutual restraining order marked the end of their union, but Gimelstob denied any claims of violence.

As for Kloots and Gimelstob's whirlwind romance? Though the timeline isn't crystal clear, the two finally revealed how their connection blossomed during their red carpet appearance. Gimelstob recounted their first meeting at a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.

Photo of Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero
Source: Mega

Amanda Kloots' new romance follows the 2020 passing of husband Nick Cordero.

"I was admiring her, well before she gave me a shot. We had some mutual friends, and I noticed that she likes playing tennis, and we played a little tennis just as friends. And then we're both involved in other relationships, and then the timing worked out. And I will say, I persisted," he stated.

The sparks didn't fly immediately — their first date came a year and a half later!

Photo of Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero
Source: Mega

The tennis star praised his girlfriend while on the red carpet.

Gimelstob couldn't help but sing Kloots' praises, especially considering her journey following the tragic loss of her husband, actor Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 complications in July 2020. (Kloots and Cordero share one son named Elvis.)

"She's a special lady," Gimelstob gushed to Us Weekly. "I think it's cliche, but just how she prioritizes her people and obviously all this and everything she's been through — how much grace and kindness [and generosity] she shows."

