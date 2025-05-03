Amanda Kloots Debuts New Romance With Former Tennis Star Justin Gimelstob: Photos

Dancing With the Stars alum Amanda Kloots just made her red carpet debut with her new flame, former tennis ace Justin Gimelstob.

The duo graced the "An Unforgettable Evening" event benefitting the Women's Cancer Research Fund on April 28, and they couldn't help but gush about each other.

Gimelstob is no stranger to the spotlight — he's a former tennis player known for his impressive doubles game. He kicked off his career in 1996 and retired in 2007 with a remarkable run. He racked up an enviable 15 doubles championships, notably snagging both the 1998 Australian Open and French Open titles alongside the legendary Venus Williams.