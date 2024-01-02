Amanda Knox Reveals Health Concerns Drove Her to Give Up Alcohol and Caffeine: 'I Should Have Realized I Had a Problem'

"I decided to cut back to two cups of coffee a day and one glass of wine a week. Then I had a miscarriage. I was devastated," she shared. "Four months later, when I found myself pregnant again, I wasn’t taking any chances. I decided to cut my caffeine intake back to a single cup of coffee in the morning and forgo alcohol entirely for the duration of the pregnancy. My husband [Christopher Robinson] even joined me in solidarity."

She noted she'd been "sleeping better at night" and had "plenty of energy" since cutting back on the popular drinks and eventually decided to quit them both entirely throughout 2023.

However, after welcoming her son, Echo, into the world — having abstained from alcohol and caffeine for an entire year — she said she'd been considering having the occasional cup of coffee or glass of wine in the future.