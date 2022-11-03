Amber Heard Seemingly Deletes Twitter After Ex Elon Musk's Takeover

Although Trump landed a permanent suspension from the platform just two days after the deadly Capitol attack on January 6, 2021 — the platform cited “risk of further incitement of violence” in their decision to give 45 the boot — it seems the former POTUS may be making a comeback under Musk’s management.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk quipped while attending a conference back in May, adding that he “would reverse the perma-ban” upon acquiring the platform.

​​ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED BEFORE MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Despite this strong avow, even claiming earlier this week that Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey “shares” his opinion ”that we should not have perma-bans," the Tesla mogul clarified that Trump and other previously suspended users would not be returning before the midterm elections next week.