Amber Heard Seemingly Deletes Twitter After Ex Elon Musk's Takeover
Nowhere to be Heard!
Days after entrepreneur Elon Musk completed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, the Tesla mogul’s controversial former flame Amber Heard has seemingly flown from the bird app, appearing to delete her account.
On Thursday, November 3, eagle-eyed fans and reporters alike seemingly noticed that searches for Heard’s offical Twitter handle, @realAmberHeard, failed to pull up her page, an indicator that the Aquaman alum’s account had been axed.
Though the star has yet to confirm whether she left the platform and if so, what catalyzed her choice, some speculate that her former romance with new Twitter overlord Musk may have led to her departure. Musk and Heard were an item from 2016-2018 .
Though Heard may be flying away from Musk’s new net nest, other famous faces may be making a comeback — namely, former President Donald Trump.
Although Trump landed a permanent suspension from the platform just two days after the deadly Capitol attack on January 6, 2021 — the platform cited “risk of further incitement of violence” in their decision to give 45 the boot — it seems the former POTUS may be making a comeback under Musk’s management.
“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk quipped while attending a conference back in May, adding that he “would reverse the perma-ban” upon acquiring the platform.
Despite this strong avow, even claiming earlier this week that Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey “shares” his opinion ”that we should not have perma-bans," the Tesla mogul clarified that Trump and other previously suspended users would not be returning before the midterm elections next week.
“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday, November 2, citing the need for discussions with “civil society leaders” about “hate & harassment” and “election integrity policies.”
Daily Mail previously reported on Heard’s account deletion.