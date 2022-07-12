Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial

According to Radar, Heard has been seen visiting the fancy restaurant Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor twice in the past two weeks. The blonde babe "seemed to be enjoying herself," as she had a "casual dinner."

“A few people noticed her," the insider added.

Heard has been spotted out and about a handful of times since being hit with the legal loss — but she's not ready to admit defeat just yet.

OK! learned Heard is trying to take her ex-husband back to court, filing a motion for a new trial after having found that one of the jury members was not summoned for the panel. Noting that her due process had been "compromised," Heard's attorney declared in the court filing, "a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered."