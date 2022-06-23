Amber Heard Takes Break From Alleged Revenge Book Prep For Trip To Upscale Grocery Store

"To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states," pointed out an insider to OK!. "If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."

Heard owes Depp $8.4 million after the jury awarded the A-lister $10 million and Heard $2 million in her countersuit. Given that the actress is "broke," according to the source, inking a multi-million dollar book deal seems to be her best bet at making a pretty penny.

After all, Heard is not "in a position to turn down money," concluded the source.