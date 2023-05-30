Unplanned Revenge? Amber Heard Can't Stop Smiling as Ex Johnny Depp Suffers 'Painful' Injury
Amber Heard looked happier than ever as her ex-husband, Johnny Depp deals with a "painful" ankle injury.
The Aquaman star strolled through her new home of Madrid, Spain with a friend on Sunday, May 28.
Heard couldn’t stop smiling as the pals made their way to a book fair, where the actress filled three tote bags worth of goods while dressed in all-black attire, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The Never Back Down star had her hair tied in a ponytail pulled through a visor as she flashed her teeth at the camera — ironically showing off her pearly whites after Depp was trolled on social media for his seemingly “rotten” and stained chompers.
The mom-of-one has been enjoying her new life in Spain ever since moving there to start a new life with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh after secretly welcoming her in April 2021.
Heard’s gleeful spirits are quite the opposite of what Depp is likely feeling after he was forced to postpone the U.S. leg of his band's tour on Monday, May 29.
"We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week," the group revealed via social media.
"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel," the message explained. "He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."
Depp's ankle injury occurred during his rare public outing to promote his new film Jeanne Du Barry at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, May 16, however, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor "stressed it further while trying to power through" his performance at a tribute show for his late best friend Jeff Beck, who passed away on Tuesday, January 10, at the age of 78 after suffering a bacterial meningitis infection.
The exes’ opposite displays of emotion come almost exactly one year after Depp won his highly-publicized and extremely controversial defamation trial against Heard — who had accused her ex-husband of abuse in an op-ed published by The Washington Post.
Page Six obtained photos of Heard in Spain.