Johnny Depp Sports Signature Grunge Style at Tribute Concert After Being Trolled for His Rotten Teeth
Johnny Depp is returning to his rocker roots after making a chic appearance at Cannes.
On Monday, May 22, the actor took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London for a tribute concert for late friend Jeff Beck while rocking his signature baggy clothing and scrappy style.
Depp's hair was disheveled as he hid behind a pair of dark shades with a jean cap and an oversized, white, button-up shirt as he wowed the crowd with his musical skills.
The rough and tumble look comes as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor stepped out for a chic appearance at the star-studded film festival in to launch his latest film, Jeanne Du Barry. Although Depp looked to be his best, fans could not get over his rotted teeth.
"Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING," one social media user said about Depp's chompers. "Johnny Depp’s new movie, #JeanneDuBarry, debuts with a metacritic score of 51, an F rating. The score is currently as yellow as his teeth. Congratulations!" another person quipped.
Others came to the Hollywood icon's defense, with an additional commenter writing, "I think his teeth are not that bad for a sixty year old considering all he's been through and totally natural unlike his ex-wife," a second added, "alcohol, cigarettes and being 60 will do that. Nothing abnormal."
"I don't understand the sick obsession of some to find something 'negative' in his appearance ?? If Johnny Depp doesn't want ultra white false teeth then he doesn't need them," a third fan chimed in.
Despite Depp being all smiles from ear-to-ear, the U.K. native's appearance caused controversy after his headlines-making defamation trial with former wife Amber Heard even though he won the case.
"I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it's the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework," Cannes Film Festival's chief Thierry Fremaux said about Depp's presence at the festival.
