Amber Heard Mocked On Social Media For Her Weird 'Edward Scissorhands' Reference During 'Today' Interview

"I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally," she noted. "But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

Heard's Today interview will continue on Wednesday, June 15, as well as on Dateline NBC, which airs on Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET.