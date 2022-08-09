Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial

Barlow, a British journalist, made headlines during the tumultuous defamation trial between Heard and the Pirates of the Caribbean star in April after she was barred for offering live updates of the trial to the public while being present in the courtroom.

"Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center – with her legal team – at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information," an insider dished at the time. "Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough..."