Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial
Amber Heard may have wanted a relaxing vacation, but she brought the controversy with her! The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, were recently spotted in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the star's pal Eve Barlow, who was banned from the courtroom during the headline-making Johnny Depp trial.
The besties were spotted by an Israeli journalist who tweeted a photo of the two casually grabbing lunch at an outdoor restaurant along with Heard's young daughter. The Aquaman star kept it low-key in french braids and almost no makeup while Barlow rocked a simple white tank top.
Barlow, a British journalist, made headlines during the tumultuous defamation trial between Heard and the Pirates of the Caribbean star in April after she was barred for offering live updates of the trial to the public while being present in the courtroom.
"Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center – with her legal team – at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information," an insider dished at the time. "Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough..."
Following Barlow's outlandish actions, Judge Penney S. Azcarate granted Depp's attorneys' motion to have the music journalist prohibited from the proceedings all together, making clear that Barlow would “not [be] coming back into the courtroom during this trial.”
Despite being able to spend money traveling across the world, the Zombieland star was dealt a huge loss after a seven person jury found her liable for defamation over her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she labels herself a victim of abuse.
As OK! previously reported, the Dark Shadows star was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which was lowered to the Virginia state maximum of $350,000. Meanwhile, Heard was given a small victory of $2 million in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages.
Although Heard has huge legal bills to pay, she still found time for luxury. Earlier in the summer, the mother-of-one had been going all out for lavish dinners in the Hamptons at the most upscale restaurants.