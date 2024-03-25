Kanye West Using Wife Bianca Censori's Outlandish Outfits as 'Performance Art' Amid Mounting Concern for Her Well-Being, Source Claims
The way Kanye West dresses his wife, Bianca Censori, has left the public confused.
After the architect, 28, stepped out in numerous revealing and shocking looks dreamt up by her husband, 46, people in the couple's inner circle are claiming they're purposely using fashion to troll the public.
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity," an insider explained. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
Other people close to West, like his musical collaborator Malik Yusef, claimed his recent snap of Censori laying on a ginormous bed in nothing but a sheer white lace bodysuit and matching heels was simply to show off their glamorous lifestyle.
"I think it’s Ye saying, ‘My b---- is living in the lap of luxury. I don’t know what you all are doing today, but I hope you’re all just chilling like me. This is my business.’ The room is all bed. It’s a new context on bedroom," he said.
Despite the world being worried the model has no agency over herself or what she's wears, people close to Censori and the fashion designer said otherwise.
"She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. … She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in," the source explained of her involvement in West's brand.
"Ye allows her a platform to be her full self," Yusef claimed. "She knows he has power and she knows she is protected. He’s got a bunch of men around him with power. So she can experience her full self without any deleterious effects … without being harmed or touched or aggressed by anybody."
After getting endless attention for their outings, the duo — who tied the knot in 2022 — seem to be working together to stay relevant.
"You only see her when he needs to parade her for some sort of fashion moment," an additional insider alleged. "He partners with whoever’s hot at the moment. He’s approaching 50, and he’s harder to stay relevant — especially with his loony history. The revolving door keeps moving faster and faster."
"They have people worldwide watching them,” the insider continued. “Sometimes the highest form of art is to not say anything."
