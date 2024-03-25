Kanye West Using Wife Bianca Censori's Outlandish Outfits as 'Performance Art' Amid Mounting Concern for Her Well-Being, Source Claims

"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity," an insider explained. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."

Other people close to West, like his musical collaborator Malik Yusef, claimed his recent snap of Censori laying on a ginormous bed in nothing but a sheer white lace bodysuit and matching heels was simply to show off their glamorous lifestyle.

"I think it’s Ye saying, ‘My b---- is living in the lap of luxury. I don’t know what you all are doing today, but I hope you’re all just chilling like me. This is my business.’ The room is all bed. It’s a new context on bedroom," he said.