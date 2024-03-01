Bianca Censori's Dad Wants to Have 'Proper Sit-Down' With Kanye West About Parading His Wife Around Like a 'Trashy Trophy Pony'
Bianca Censori’s dad has a bone to pick with Kanye West.
According to a source, Leo Censori would like to speak to the rapper, 46, about the way he has isolated his daughter, 29, from her family and has been dressing her inappropriately.
“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” the insider said of the patriarch, whose brother is a notorious gangland killer.
“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” the source added, mentioning two of musician’s kids, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.
“He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife,” they added.
Over the last few months, Bianca has been seen out and about alongside her husband in questionable ensembles, which are believed to be Kanye’s doing. Additionally, the father-of-four has posted a slew of very revealing images of the former architect on Instagram.
The source noted how Leo also believes the hitmaker has ripped Bianca from her brood.
“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” the insider continued. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”
“No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control,” they concluded.
As OK! previously reported, not only is Kanye rumored to be dictating Bianca’s look, he also reportedly banned his lover from having social media.
"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," an insider revealed. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."
"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," they claimed. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."
