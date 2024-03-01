OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Bianca Censori's Dad Wants to Have 'Proper Sit-Down' With Kanye West About Parading His Wife Around Like a 'Trashy Trophy Pony'

kanye west
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 1 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bianca Censori’s dad has a bone to pick with Kanye West.

According to a source, Leo Censori would like to speak to the rapper, 46, about the way he has isolated his daughter, 29, from her family and has been dressing her inappropriately.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye
Source: @ARKANGEL/INSTAGRAM

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” the insider said of the patriarch, whose brother is a notorious gangland killer.

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” the source added, mentioning two of musician’s kids, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West frequently posts nearly-nude images of Bianca Censori on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife,” they added.

Over the last few months, Bianca has been seen out and about alongside her husband in questionable ensembles, which are believed to be Kanye’s doing. Additionally, the father-of-four has posted a slew of very revealing images of the former architect on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye bianca
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West was previously married to Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

The source noted how Leo also believes the hitmaker has ripped Bianca from her brood.

“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” the insider continued. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement
kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is a father-of-four.

Article continues below advertisement

“No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control,” they concluded.

As OK! previously reported, not only is Kanye rumored to be dictating Bianca’s look, he also reportedly banned his lover from having social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," an insider revealed. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."

"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," they claimed. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

Daily Mail reported on Leo's desire to speak with Kanye.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.