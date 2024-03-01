Bianca Censori's Dad Wants to Have 'Proper Sit-Down' With Kanye West About Parading His Wife Around Like a 'Trashy Trophy Pony'

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” the insider said of the patriarch, whose brother is a notorious gangland killer.

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” the source added, mentioning two of musician’s kids, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.