Amber Rose Roasted for Saying She's Voting for Donald Trump Because He Makes Her 'Feel Safe': 'This Just Broke My Brain'
Amber Rose was ripped apart for saying being so kind to Donald Trump despite him being a convicted felon.
"For me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an Alpha Male. He's there to protect, to provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump. That's why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him. I just feel safe," the singer, 40, said while talking on Lara Trump's podcast.
Of course, people were shocked to hear the comments out loud. One person wrote, "This just broke my brain. My brain is broken," while another asked, "How safe would she feel if she were a 13 yr old girl?"
A third person simply stated, "This is it, Trump supporters are officially the dumbest people on earth," while a fourth added: "WTAF about Trump makes her feel safe?"
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Amber has spoken out in support of the ex-president, 78.
On May 21, she posted a photo of herself alongside Donald and his wife, Melania Trump. "Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," she captioned the photo via Instagram.
She later spoke about why she feels loyal to Donald.
"Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? He's trying to make America great again that's for women too, right?" she asked during an interview.
“Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?” the interviewer shot back, referring to how Donald was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial on Thursday, May 30.
“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Amber replied before the host asked, “Do you think it will help his chances to get reelected?”
“I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever,” she replied. "I think we just did our research. We're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore."