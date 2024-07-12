Amber Rose Roasted for Saying She's Voting for Donald Trump Because He Makes Her 'Feel Safe': 'This Just Broke My Brain'

Amber Rose was ripped apart for saying being so kind to Donald Trump despite him being a convicted felon.

"For me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an Alpha Male. He's there to protect, to provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump. That's why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him. I just feel safe," the singer, 40, said while talking on Lara Trump's podcast.