Donald Trump Questions Taylor Swift's Support of Joe Biden While Meeting With House Republicans: 'Why Would She Endorse This Dope?'
Do Donald Trump and Taylor Swift have bad blood?!
In a meeting with Republican members of the House of Representatives on Thursday, June 13, Trump, 77, questioned why the pop star, 34, has supported President Joe Biden over the years, according to CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona.
This is hardly the first time the ex-president, who was found guilty of falsifying records in his hush money trial, has brought up the "Cruel Summer" songstress, who has yet to endorse anyone for president ahead of the 2024 election.
As OK! previously reported, Ramin Setoodeh’s upcoming book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, Trump couldn't wrap his head around Swift not liking him.
“She is liberal, or is that just an act? She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal," he told the author in an interview.
However, he later gushed over her beauty, saying: “She’s got a great star quality. She really does I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!”
In her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, Swift admitted she was nervous to speak up about politics.
“Back in the [2016] presidential election, I was in such a horrendous place that I wasn’t going to pop my head out,” she explained. “These aren’t your dad’s celebrities and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans… I need to be on the right side of history.”
The Grammy winner, who publicly endorsed Tennessee Democratic candidates in 2018 and later Biden in 2020, has made it clear she doesn't want Trump in office again.
During the George Floyd protests, she wrote: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November."
While speaking to Vanity Fair in a 2021 interview, she said it was imperative that Trump remain out of the political space going forward. “As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of [politics]. The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself," she said.