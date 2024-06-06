Donald Trump Tries to Distance Himself From the 'Lock Her Up!' Chants After Becoming a Convicted Felon

Trump claimed further the Joe Biden camp is trying to "weaponize" the election.

"The country doesn’t want that. And you know what? They didn’t want it with Hillary Clinton either," he said. "I thought it was terrible. I’d make a speech, everyone would say, 'Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.'”

Throughout the interview, Trump reiterated his desire to unite the country, emphasizing the importance of moving forward positively.

He also continued to attempt to wipe his hands clean of the chants by expressing his reservations about incarcerating political opponents now that he is officially a convicted felon.