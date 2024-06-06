Donald Trump Tries to Distance Himself From the 'Lock Her Up!' Chants After Becoming a Convicted Felon
Former President Donald Trump denied his involvement in inciting "Lock Her Up!" chants during his rallies.
Despite evidence to the contrary, Trump absurdly claimed that he found the chants "terrible," during an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, .
Trump claimed further the Joe Biden camp is trying to "weaponize" the election.
"The country doesn’t want that. And you know what? They didn’t want it with Hillary Clinton either," he said. "I thought it was terrible. I’d make a speech, everyone would say, 'Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.'”
Throughout the interview, Trump reiterated his desire to unite the country, emphasizing the importance of moving forward positively.
He also continued to attempt to wipe his hands clean of the chants by expressing his reservations about incarcerating political opponents now that he is officially a convicted felon.
In an interview with Fox & Friends Weekend, Trump falsely claimed, “Hillary Clinton — I didn’t say lock her up, but the people said lock her up, lock her up.”
Videos flooded social media of the former president and his supporters repeating the chant over the years, along with clips from a 2016 debate where Trump suggested Clinton be locked up to her face on live TV.
Hannity pressed Trump to pledge not to seek retribution if he were to win again. Trump, however, evaded the topic multiple times, eventually commenting, "Look, I know you want me to say something so nice."
The conversation veered towards concerns about the legal system being weaponized against him.
"They want to arrest that person on no crime. There was no crime. There was no criminality," he alleged. "What they’re doing to me, if it’s going to continue, we’re really not going to have much of a country left ...It’s really — it is weaponization. You call it lawfare. You call it — some people call it just warfare."
Trump also highlighted his concerns about the current state of the country, emphasizing the need for justice to be served equally.
He warned against the continued prosecutions that have been rolling out in recent months and referred to the upcoming election as the most critical in the nation's history.
Reflecting on past instances of divisive rhetoric, the convicted politician mentioned his experience at a UFC fight, where the crowd's reception was less favorable.
He shared his observation of fighters displaying animosity toward each other before a match but showing camaraderie afterward, attempting to draw parallels to the divisive political climate.