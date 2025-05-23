Amber Rose’s Transformation: See Before and After Photos
2009
Amber Rose arrived at the red carpet of the 2009 BET Awards with her then-boyfriend, Kanye West. She turned heads in a white, long-sleeved dress with an open back that exposed her toned figure. In addition, she accessorized with sunglasses and a pair of hot pink pumps for the outing.
2010
In September 2010, Rose was spotted gracing the Pam Hogg Fashion Show wearing a black sparkly top, black leggings and platform heels. She rocked her signature hairstyle, which complemented her sultry makeup that featured red lipstick.
2011
For the Maxim Hot 100 party in Los Angeles, Calif., the model opted for a chic look by sporting a two-toned formfitting dress and black peep-toe heels.
2011
A very pregnant Rose attended the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in a full-length, body-hugging gown with an intricate black lace design. In most photos, she can be seen cradling her growing baby bump while smiling sweetly at the cameras.
2013
Before her first child with Khalifa was born, the pair made an appearance at the Grammy Awards red carpet event.
Rose kept it simple by slipping into a floor-length asymmetrical black dress that accentuated her baby bump. She also carried a small gold clutch and matching dangling earrings, complementing her blonde shaved head.
2014
Rose dazzled in a daring silver dress with chainmail design at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her jaw-dropping ensemble offered a revealing look with its halter neckline while maintaining coverage with the nude-colored bodysuit she wore underneath the chains.
2015
In 2015, The Amber Rose Show host joined the fun at the VH1 Awards sporting a chest-accentuating black dress. She paired her risqué outfit with massive sunglasses.
2016
Rose dressed comfortably for the SlutWalk Festival Press Conference in September 2016. During the outing, she put on a black sleeveless top, black leggings and a pair of running shoes. Furthermore, she donned a matching baseball cap to achieve her informal outfit.
2017
The reality star led the 2017 SlutWalk like a superhero, donning a white short-sleeved bodysuit with pink hemline and belt-like design with the text, "CSH." The blue and pink accents matched her headband and armbands, as well as her glittery pink cape.
2018
Rose nearly spilled out in a floral print dress with a dangerously plunging neckline while out and about in the Los Angeles area in August 2018.
2019
In September 2019, Rose put her baby bump on display while she was out for lunch in Sherman Oaks with her then-boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards. She paired her green and black cheerleader outfit with high-cut sneakers, white socks with black lines, black choker necklace and sunglasses.
2022
For Coachella Day 2, Rose transformed into a cheerleader and wore a "Hoechella" outfit at the festival.
2023
Rose flaunted her hourglass figure on the red carpet of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, letting her black, strapless dress with a see-through floor-length skirt embracing her curves.Additionally, she wore a silver chain necklace and sunglasses at the event.
2024
Rose marked her birthday in style in 2024, posing for the cameras in a Victorian-style dress with lace and ruffles. The ensemble had a layered lace skirt, perfecting the outfit's overall vibes.
She carried a feathered mask that matched her wig, captivating her fans' hearts even more.
2025
Rose stole the night at Darren Dzienciol's Oscar Eve Party in Beverly Hills on March 1. She looked unrecognizable, swapping her usual shaved hairstyle for a blonde wig.
She also modeled a long-sleeved sweater dress from Balmain and a pair of heels with pointy toes.