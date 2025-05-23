or
Amber Rose’s Transformation: See Before and After Photos

amber rose transformation photos
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose made waves after she debuted a bold new look at an Oscars party — see her incredible transformation throughout the years.

By:

May 23 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose previously dated Kanye West.

Amber Rose arrived at the red carpet of the 2009 BET Awards with her then-boyfriend, Kanye West. She turned heads in a white, long-sleeved dress with an open back that exposed her toned figure. In addition, she accessorized with sunglasses and a pair of hot pink pumps for the outing.

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She glowed in an all-black ensemble.

In September 2010, Rose was spotted gracing the Pam Hogg Fashion Show wearing a black sparkly top, black leggings and platform heels. She rocked her signature hairstyle, which complemented her sultry makeup that featured red lipstick.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose split from Kanye West in 2010.

For the Maxim Hot 100 party in Los Angeles, Calif., the model opted for a chic look by sporting a two-toned formfitting dress and black peep-toe heels.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose moved on with Wiz Khalifa after her relationship with Kanye West ended.

A very pregnant Rose attended the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in a full-length, body-hugging gown with an intricate black lace design. In most photos, she can be seen cradling her growing baby bump while smiling sweetly at the cameras.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa married in 2013.

Before her first child with Khalifa was born, the pair made an appearance at the Grammy Awards red carpet event.

Rose kept it simple by slipping into a floor-length asymmetrical black dress that accentuated her baby bump. She also carried a small gold clutch and matching dangling earrings, complementing her blonde shaved head.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa share one kid together.

Rose dazzled in a daring silver dress with chainmail design at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her jaw-dropping ensemble offered a revealing look with its halter neckline while maintaining coverage with the nude-colored bodysuit she wore underneath the chains.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She turned up the heat when she arrived in an eye-popping outfit.

In 2015, The Amber Rose Show host joined the fun at the VH1 Awards sporting a chest-accentuating black dress. She paired her risqué outfit with massive sunglasses.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She dated Machine Gun Kelly, Terrence Ross and 21 Savage.

MORE ON:
amber rose

Rose dressed comfortably for the SlutWalk Festival Press Conference in September 2016. During the outing, she put on a black sleeveless top, black leggings and a pair of running shoes. Furthermore, she donned a matching baseball cap to achieve her informal outfit.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose founded the Los Angeles chapter of the SlutWalk protest march.

The reality star led the 2017 SlutWalk like a superhero, donning a white short-sleeved bodysuit with pink hemline and belt-like design with the text, "CSH." The blue and pink accents matched her headband and armbands, as well as her glittery pink cape.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose set pulses racing when she made an outing in August 2018.

Rose nearly spilled out in a floral print dress with a dangerously plunging neckline while out and about in the Los Angeles area in August 2018.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose also shares a son with Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards.

In September 2019, Rose put her baby bump on display while she was out for lunch in Sherman Oaks with her then-boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards. She paired her green and black cheerleader outfit with high-cut sneakers, white socks with black lines, black choker necklace and sunglasses.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She gave birth to her second child in October 2019.

For Coachella Day 2, Rose transformed into a cheerleader and wore a "Hoechella" outfit at the festival.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose raised eyebrows when she endorsed Donald Trump before the 2024 presidential election.

Rose flaunted her hourglass figure on the red carpet of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, letting her black, strapless dress with a see-through floor-length skirt embracing her curves.Additionally, she wore a silver chain necklace and sunglasses at the event.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She launched an OnlyFans account.

Rose marked her birthday in style in 2024, posing for the cameras in a Victorian-style dress with lace and ruffles. The ensemble had a layered lace skirt, perfecting the outfit's overall vibes.

She carried a feathered mask that matched her wig, captivating her fans' hearts even more.

2025

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose remains one of the highest-paid creators on the adult content site.

Rose stole the night at Darren Dzienciol's Oscar Eve Party in Beverly Hills on March 1. She looked unrecognizable, swapping her usual shaved hairstyle for a blonde wig.

She also modeled a long-sleeved sweater dress from Balmain and a pair of heels with pointy toes.

