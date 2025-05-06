Halle Berry, 58, Stuns in Nearly Naked Look as She Almost Shows Her Private Part at 2025 Met Gala
Halle Berry is proving age is just a number!
The actress, 58, nearly showed off her bottom half when she graced the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet on Monday, May 5.
The starlet made a statement as she wore a black dress, which nearly showed off her private part. She also donned a cropped leather jacket alongside a silver statement necklace.
Of course, people couldn't help but drool over the hot look.
One person wrote, "Still beautiful as ever!!!" while another said, "Yass, Halle Berry! #MetGala2025."
Meanwhile, some thought the Hollywood star went a little too far. One person wrote, "No, Halle, you’re better than this!" while another said, "No, No, No. Why does her face look so puffy? Maybe it's the veil. I don't like this look."
A third person added, "No Halle, just no..."
Berry is no stranger to showing off her physique.
As OK! previously reported, the Catwoman star turned to Instagram to show off her festive celebrations with longtime boyfriend Van Hunt. In a sizzling mirror selfie, Berry flaunted her toned physique in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with a hat.
“I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a h--- of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone! 💚 🖤,” she captioned the hot post.
Berry recently gushed over her romance after being lucky in love in the past: she was previously married to ex-husband David Justice from 1993 to 1997. She married her second husband, Eric Benét, in 2001 and they divorced in 2005. Finally, she said "I Do" to ex Olivier Martinez in 2013, but they split and were both declared legally single in 2016. Their divorce was not finalized until 2023.
During her Tuesday, February 18, appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, Berry said she "spiritually called" her current boyfriend to be with her.
"I manifested him," she revealed. "Having gone through three divorces, I finally knew what wasn't working, and I realized I was always saying to the universe what I didn't want — what I didn't want. So guess what I did? I manifested what I didn't want."