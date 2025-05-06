Halle Berry, 58, Stuns in Nearly Naked Look as She Almost Shows Her Private Part at 2025 Met Gala

Halle Berry nearly showed off her private part at the 2025 Met Gala.

The actress, 58, nearly showed off her bottom half when she graced the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet on Monday, May 5.

Halle Berry is proving age is just a number!

The starlet made a statement as she wore a black dress, which nearly showed off her private part. She also donned a cropped leather jacket alongside a silver statement necklace.

Of course, people couldn't help but drool over the hot look.

One person wrote, "Still beautiful as ever!!!" while another said, "Yass, Halle Berry! #MetGala2025."