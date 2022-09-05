Duggar Family Drama! Inside Amy King's Rocky Relationship With Anna Duggar

However, the 35-year-old continued to try to reach out her cousin's wife through Instagram and TikTok videos, begging her to do what is best for her children — Anna shares Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 10 months with Josh.

"I think it's so incredibly sad that I have to do this post, but let me tell you something," Amy shared in a TikTok on Saturday, May 14. "Anna, I love you - I have loved you since day one you entered our family. But you are showing women all over the world that follow you that it is okay to have an abuser in your home. Around your beautiful children."

"You're showing everyone it's okay to cheat, it's okay to use me as a ragdoll," she continued. "Have more self-respect than that."