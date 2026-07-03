Amy Duggar King Supports Collin Gosselin's Idea to Set Up a 'Lie Detector Test' Alongside His Mom Kate Amid Abuse Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Duggar King is standing behind fellow TLC alum Collin Gosselin as he continues making allegations against his mother, Kate Gosselin. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 2, the 39-year-old reality star reacted to the ongoing public dispute and voiced her support for Collin's latest proposal. “OK, y’all, the Collin versus Kate Gosselin situation is exploding,” Amy said. “I heard that Collin wants to sit her down in the same room with her, both be strapped up to a lie detector test, and really just go all in and explain everything, and have her ask or answer all the questions, and really, like, show you the truth.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC Amy Duggar King publicly supported Collin Gosselin's proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy then admitted the idea resonated with her on a personal level. “I, too, would love to set some people in a room with myself and [do] a lie detector test,” she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Both Reality Stars Have Spoken About Family Struggles

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin said he wants both himself and Kate Gosselin connected to lie detectors and heart monitors while answering questions about their past.

Amy, the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, grew up on 19 Kids and Counting, the TLC reality series that followed the famous family and their 19 children. Meanwhile, Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which chronicled life with their twins, Mady and Cara, 25, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis and Joel, 22. Both reality shows became staples on TLC during the early and mid-2000s. Since leaving television, both Amy and Collin have publicly discussed alleged abuse within their families.

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Wants the Truth Put to the Test

Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin will release his memoir 'In the Shadow of Eight' on October 13.

As OK! previously reported, Kate has responded to allegations of severe child abuse that Collin has made against her. While promoting his upcoming memoir, In the Shadow of Eight, Collin explained that his goal isn't to create more conflict. "I'm not here to cause any trouble...I am just in pursuit of the truth,” he said in an interview with the StrangeMcKnights YouTube channel. “I did just say on social media that I would like to invite my mom to do a lie detector test,” he continued, referring to the original request he made in September 2025. “I want to get into everything, and this is where we are both hooked up to lie detectors, heart monitors, everything. I mean, they test for everything, and we can either ask each other questions, or we can have an interviewer ask us questions.” Collin said he hopes the test would finally address the issues between them because he believes Kate has "been putting on this facade" on social media.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Says She “Def Would” Sue Collin Over Allegations, But Claims She Can’t Because She’s a Public Figure pic.twitter.com/4O6c7pHDu7 — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 30, 2026 Source: @starcasm/X

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Responds to the Claims

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin responded to online criticism by saying she cannot pursue a defamation lawsuit because she is a public figure.

Kate addressed the situation on Monday, June 29, while replying to comments on one of her recent TikTok videos. The video itself focused on her rescue dog, Koda, and made no mention of Collin. However, the topic surfaced after one follower suggested legal action. “If you are 100 [percent] certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take him to court and sue him for defamation!” a user penned. Kate explained why she believes that isn't an option, replying, “I can’t bc I’m a public figure. Rules are different, unfortunately. Or I def would!” She later shared that she had previously sought legal advice regarding similar situations. “The rules are different for ppl in the public eye. I consulted a high-power LA attorney (you’ve definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there, and that’s what he said. The courts don’t honor it if you’re in the public eye :(," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Continue Debating Online

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram Kate addressed the situation on Monday, June 29.