OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > amy duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Duggar's Husband Jokes He'd 'Catch On Fire' If He Walked Into The Duggar Family's Controversial Church

amy duggars husband jokes hed catch on fire duggar family churchpp
Source: @AMYRACHELLEKING/INSTAGRAM
By:

Nov. 26 2022, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It's safe to say that Dillon King, husband to Counting On alum Amy King (neé Duggar), won't be attending the Duggar family's controversial church any time soon.

In a recent interview, the father-of-one opened up on the differences between his own Christian beliefs and Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's strict views on religion.

Article continues below advertisement
amy duggar gets jury trial sued by her landlord rent
Source: @AMYRACHELLEKING/INSTAGRAM

"I've never actually been to their church and I probably won't," he shared of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). "I’d probably catch on fire as soon as I walk in with how they do things ... my shoes would melt."

AMY DUGGAR REVEALS HOMELAND SECURITY QUESTIONED HER REGARDING COUSIN JOSH DUGGAR’S CHILD ABUSE MATERIAL SCANDAL

Article continues below advertisement

Amy laughed at the joke, calling him "such a liar," before going on to parse out how their beliefs differ from her high profile family's.

"Our church is more like nondenominational so we can have a beer and love Jesus, you know?" she explained. "I feel that's totally fine. I feel that Jesus would have a beer with us, I really do."

amy duggar kissed boys wore swimsuits away from uncle jim bob
Source: @AMYRACHELLEKING/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

Dillon jumped in, noting that there was plenty of casual alcohol consumption in the Bible, referencing a famous story where Jesus is believed to have turned water into wine at a wedding.

AMY DUGGAR REVEALS COUSIN JOSH CLAIMED HE NEVER 'TRIED' ANYTHING WITH HER BECAUSE SHE WOULD HAVE 'KICKED HIS A**'

"My family used to say, ‘Um, no, it was a different kind of wine back then,' Then why were they drunk? It doesn't make sense," Amy continued. "They’d go, 'well, it wasn't fermented.'"

amy duggar homeland security questioned josh duggar scandal
Source: @AMYRACHELLEKING/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Amy has detailed how her upbringing and religious beliefs contrasted against the lives her famous aunt, uncle and cousins.

"Mine was more like, I had rock music, I wore swimsuits, kissed boys, and kind of lived life," she shared at the time. "But it had to be taken back whenever I went to my cousins' house."

"I did try to respect it to a point," she continued. "I wasn't going to be like, 'this is me and I'm wearing all black...grrr!' I wasn't going to show them my kind of style and all that, so it was a really weird balance."

Source: OK!

Amy and Dillon spoke with The Sun regarding their religious beliefs.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.