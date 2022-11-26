Amy Duggar's Husband Jokes He'd 'Catch On Fire' If He Walked Into The Duggar Family's Controversial Church
It's safe to say that Dillon King, husband to Counting On alum Amy King (neé Duggar), won't be attending the Duggar family's controversial church any time soon.
In a recent interview, the father-of-one opened up on the differences between his own Christian beliefs and Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's strict views on religion.
"I've never actually been to their church and I probably won't," he shared of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). "I’d probably catch on fire as soon as I walk in with how they do things ... my shoes would melt."
Amy laughed at the joke, calling him "such a liar," before going on to parse out how their beliefs differ from her high profile family's.
"Our church is more like nondenominational so we can have a beer and love Jesus, you know?" she explained. "I feel that's totally fine. I feel that Jesus would have a beer with us, I really do."
Dillon jumped in, noting that there was plenty of casual alcohol consumption in the Bible, referencing a famous story where Jesus is believed to have turned water into wine at a wedding.
"My family used to say, ‘Um, no, it was a different kind of wine back then,' Then why were they drunk? It doesn't make sense," Amy continued. "They’d go, 'well, it wasn't fermented.'"
This isn't the first time Amy has detailed how her upbringing and religious beliefs contrasted against the lives her famous aunt, uncle and cousins.
"Mine was more like, I had rock music, I wore swimsuits, kissed boys, and kind of lived life," she shared at the time. "But it had to be taken back whenever I went to my cousins' house."
"I did try to respect it to a point," she continued. "I wasn't going to be like, 'this is me and I'm wearing all black...grrr!' I wasn't going to show them my kind of style and all that, so it was a really weird balance."