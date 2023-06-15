Amy Robach 'Getting Cold Feet' While T.J. Holmes Drags His Feet on Proposing, Spills Source

After imploding her life to be with T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach is eagerly waiting for a shiny token of appreciation to be placed on that finger — but she shouldn't hold her breath, hinted a source.

"Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J.," pointed out an insider to Radar. "She got fired from her dream job. She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it. With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself."