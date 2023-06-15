Amy Robach 'Getting Cold Feet' While T.J. Holmes Drags His Feet on Proposing, Spills Source
After imploding her life to be with T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach is eagerly waiting for a shiny token of appreciation to be placed on that finger — but she shouldn't hold her breath, hinted a source.
"Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J.," pointed out an insider to Radar. "She got fired from her dream job. She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it. With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself."
The former GMA3 costars' lives were turned upside down when photos of the two getting cozy while being married to other people were plastered all over headlines in late November 2022.
Though Robach — who shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — and Holmes claimed they didn't turn their workplace relationship into a romantic one until after they separated from their respective spouses in August 2022, it's believed that they actually started their affair back in March 2022 while training for the New York Half Marathon.
The PDA couple's secret romance led to them being fired from the network in January following an investigation into their workplace relationship.
And while Holmes is still in the midst of his divorce from Marilee Fiebig — as Robach is legally single after her divorce from Andrew Shue was finalized in March — insiders spilled that they wouldn't be surprised if the father-of-one got down on one knee soon.
"Nobody would be surprised if they take the next step and get married," teased a source, as the lovebirds haven't been shy about flaunting their love out in the open now that the world knows of their relationship.
"They’re not sorry about the way things turned out," added the source of the couple's scandal. "They’re together and that’s what they wanted."
Despite getting the happily ever after they had been wanting, the former television personalities remain out of work.
OK! reported Robach and Holmes have "aggressively" been pitching themselves for their own show — to no avail. According to one source, their failure to secure a new gig may have something to do with their approach.
"They’re selling their chemistry. [They're] pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos." explained the source, referring to the husband and wife's debut as cohosts on Live! With Kelly and Mark. "It’s easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news."
The pair "absolutely believes that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC," the insider said, before pointing out that Robach and Holmes were giving off "brother/sister chemistry. Now, they’re selling sex."