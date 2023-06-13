Amy Robach Looks Downcast on Outing With T.J. Holmes After Her Former Sister-in-Law Boasts That Ex Andrew Shue Is 'Doing Really Good'
Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still going strong, her sister-in-law's recent remark about how her ex-husband Andrew Shue has been doing post-split seems to be weighing on her.
The fired GMA3 hosts were photographed holding hands in New York City on Saturday, June 10. Dressed in style for the warm weather, Robach opted for white trousers with dark pinstripes over a black tank top with dark sunglasses.
Her boyfriend also looked trendy in grey cargo pants and a matching hoodie, as seen in photos.
Despite being able to proudly flaunt their relationship now that their workplace romance was exposed in late November 2022, resulting in the couple being axed from ABC following an internal investigation into their affair, Robach and Holmes seemed to have had something on their minds during their walk.
Both Robach and Holmes kept straight faces as they took on the New York streets, days after Elisabeth Shue insisted her brother is "awesome" and "doing really good" following his and Robach's demise.
Robach and Shue secretly finalized their divorce in March after apparently splitting in August 2022, the same time Holmes and his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, went their separate ways. While sources insisted the former costars didn't turn their professional relationship into a romantic one until they split from their respective spouses, the timeline has since been called into question.
It's believed that Robach and Holmes actually began their steamy affair last Spring while training for the New York half marathon.
“Their relationship blossomed into more than friendship when they were training for the half marathon last year,” an insider alleged of their cheating scandal.
As their romance continues to go from strength to strength, another insider teased that wedding bells may be ringing soon, saying: "Nobody would be surprised if they take the next step and get married."
They then clarified: "But they’re not in a rush. For now, they’re living in the moment and adoring each other in plain sight."
Robach and Holmes certainly aren't shy about flaunting their love for each other, as the former was recently seen with her hands all over her man while out to dinner over Memorial Day weekend.
Us Weekly obtained photos of Robach and Holmes' outing.