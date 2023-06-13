Amy Robach Looks Downcast on Outing With T.J. Holmes After Her Former Sister-in-Law Boasts That Ex Andrew Shue Is 'Doing Really Good'

Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still going strong, her sister-in-law's recent remark about how her ex-husband Andrew Shue has been doing post-split seems to be weighing on her.

The fired GMA3 hosts were photographed holding hands in New York City on Saturday, June 10. Dressed in style for the warm weather, Robach opted for white trousers with dark pinstripes over a black tank top with dark sunglasses.