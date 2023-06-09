Andrew Shue Is 'Doing Really Good' After Amy Robach Divorce and Affair Scandal, His Sister Declares
Andrew Shue is doing better than ever after splitting from Amy Robach, according to his famous sister, Elisabeth Shue.
“He is awesome,” spilled the 59-year-old actress after Andrew and Amy finalized their divorce in March, months after the former GMA3 star's affair with costar T.J. Holmes was brought to light in late November 2022.
“He is doing really good,” Elisabeth concluded while talking to press on Thursday, June 8, at the Tribeca Festival.
The former flames quietly settled the end of their union nearly eight months after Amy left her former husband — as both she and T.J. were believed to have ended their relationship with their then-spouses in August 2022 before taking their relationship to the next level.
Andrew and Amy divided their assets through mediation and agreed to share custody of their dog, Brody, per Daily Mail. Though the exes did not welcome any children together, their blended brood consisted of Amy's teenage daughters, Ava and Annalise, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.
Andrew is also a dad to three sons: Wyatt, Nate and Aidan — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.
And while Andrew and Amy have gone their separate ways, he has maintained a relationship with her two girls.
In early April, Ava and Annalise spent quality time with their former stepdad and stepbrothers at a Bruce Springsteen concert on Saturday, April 1. Ava documented the fun-filled evening, captioning a snap of Wyatt and Nate via her Instagram Story: “Two boys seeing their idol."
Amy wasn't seen in any of the footage from the concert.
Though the relationships with the children remain intact, it's clear that Andrew and Amy are trying to rid themselves of every other tie they have to each other after the mother-of-two was axed from ABC following a probe into her workplace romance with T.J.
OK! reported earlier this week that the duo is unloading a property they purchased together in Garrison, New York. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,500 sq. ft. pad — which the exes purchased in 2013 for $760k — boasts, “Recently lavishly renovated, this property promises years of low maintenance pleasure, while the impeccable design evokes the warmth and romance of a farmhouse with an upscaled elegance and every modern convenience.”
Page Six spoke with Elisabeth about her brother.