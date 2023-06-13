Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Kids Reunite at Restaurant After Parents' Divorce
Family through and through. Though Amy Robach and Andrew Shue divorced, their kids remain united.
Shue's son Wyatt, 19, and Robach's daughter Annalise, 17, recently had a sibling reunion at a restaurant, with them both taking to their respective social media accounts to document the sweet moment.
Wyatt posted a photo to Instagram of his former stepsister smiling while looking down at her doodles on the table covered in drawing paper. With a crayon in hand, Robach's daughter was seen with an almost empty beer bottle in front of her.
In turn, Annalise snapped a photo of Wyatt mid laugh with what appeared to be a pint of beer.
Robach shares Annalise and Ava with Tim McIntosh, whom she was married to from 1996-2008. The former GMA3 star went on to marry Shue in 2010, making the 56-year-old's boys, Wyatt, Nate and Aidan, Annalise and Ava's stepbrothers.
This wasn't the first time Robach's girls spent time with Shue's family after they split in August 2022, months before her workplace affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed that November.
Ava and Annalise spent time with their former stepdad and his boys at a Bruce Springsteen concert on Saturday, April 1, with the former posting a video to Instagram of Wyatt and Nate along with the words: “Two boys seeing their idol."
As the former flames' kids continue to enjoy their life despite their parents' relationship's demise, both Robach and Shue also appear to be OK after their relationship drama was plastered all over headlines following the television personality's scandal.
After Robach and Holmes' affair was brought to light late last year, ABC confirmed they cut ties with the controversial duo following an investigation into their workplace romance.
Three months after Robach and Shue's divorce was finalized, his sister, Elisabeth Shue, gushed that the Melrose Place alum is "awesome" and "doing really good.”
As for Robach, an insider spilled that she and Holmes — who is in the middle of a divorce from Marilee Fiebig — are also loving life now that they can parade their relationship out in the open.
"They’re not sorry about the way things turned out," claimed a source of the drama the couple caused. "They’re together and that’s what they wanted."