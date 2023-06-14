Inseparable Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Stretch Before Morning Workout as Axed 'GMA' Stars Remain Jobless
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are focused on staying fit as they remain jobless after being axed from Good Morning America in January following a three-month investigation into their workplace affair.
On Tuesday, June 13, the scandalous stars were spotted stretching before a morning run in New York City — an activity the duo loves to do together.
Robach was seen lifting her leg onto the railing of a bridge as the couple prepared to run along the water on the sunny spring day, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
The 50-year-old seemed relaxed and ready to go, wearing black shorts, a red tank top, black sunglasses and gray Nike running sneakers.
Holmes, 45, sported a head-to-toe white outfit, featuring a T-shirt, shorts and athletic tights — however, he spruced up his style with a pair of bright orange Nike sneakers.
The former GMA stars were all geared up for their workout, as they both plugged in their AirPods and wore Apple Watches.
Robach and Holmes have had a lot more free time for exercise since losing their jobs five months ago.
On Friday, January 27, a spokesperson for ABC confirmed they were parting ways with the duo after their shocking affair had been exposed to the public in November 2022, as OK! previously reported.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," the statement read.
Robach and Holmes have reportedly been trying to find a new gig ever since, but are unsuccessful thus far.
Time is ticking, however, as PR expert Eric Schiffer previously explained that the more they wait, the more likely it is for their careers to be doomed.
"The longer either are off air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities and you lose your audience's emotional tie," the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants detailed on Sunday, May 18.
The Sun obtained photos of Robach and Holmes stretching.